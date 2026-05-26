LSPedia Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSPedia (the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical compliance, traceability, and supply chain software to the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), a leading growth-focused private equity firm, through its Basecamp fund. The investment will support LSPedia’s continued product innovation, customer expansion, and the acceleration of the Company’s global growth strategy.

Together with Sagemount, we see a significant opportunity to continue expanding the platform, deepening customer relationships, and investing in the next generation of supply chain connectivity and intelligence. Share

Founded in 2013 by Riya Cao, LSPedia helps pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale distributors, dispensers, healthcare systems, and government agencies manage the movement and verification of serialized products across increasingly complex supply chains. The Company’s cloud-based platform was purpose-built to support serialization and global track-and-trace requirements, including the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (“DSCSA”), FMD, and other regulations across 40 countries, enabling customers to manage compliance, improve operational visibility, and streamline critical supply chain workflows through an integrated platform.

Today, LSPedia supports more than 1,600 customers and processes more than 900 million serialized units annually across a network of over 750,000 trading partner connections. The scale of the Company’s network and transaction volume has positioned LSPedia as a critical data and workflow layer across global supply chains, supporting both compliance-driven and operational use cases across trading partners.

"We built LSPedia from the ground up, bootstrapped with a focus on the operational realities of pharmaceutical compliance," said Riya Cao, Founder and CEO of LSPedia. "Together with Sagemount, we see a significant opportunity to continue expanding the platform, deepening customer relationships, and investing in the next generation of supply chain connectivity and intelligence. With innovations like OneScan and Traceability AI, we’re helping customers achieve supply chain visibility, integration, and predictive insights with the speed and scale today’s environment demands."

As part of its next phase of growth, LSPedia is investing in platform capabilities that help customers capture, connect, and act on serialized product data faster and more reliably across trading partner ecosystems. LSPedia’s flagship solution, OneScan, provides a scan-once workflow that enables stakeholders to capture serialized product events at the point of handling and automatically route the right data to the right workflow, reducing operational friction while improving real-time supply chain visibility. Coupled with its AI-driven intelligence, LSPedia helps customers move beyond compliance alone, unlocking actionable visibility and decision support across supply chain operations.

Zuhair Khan, Partner and Co-Head of Basecamp at Sagemount, added: "LSPedia has built a uniquely comprehensive platform that serves participants across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain. The Company’s focus on helping customers meet regulatory requirements while also providing operational value creates a compelling foundation for long-term growth. We are excited to partner with Riya and the team as they accelerate innovation, including advanced traceability and analytics, to support customers worldwide."

LSPedia was advised by Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O. Sagemount was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP.

About LSPedia:

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry and beyond. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, and ship serialized products at every point in the supply chain. As the largest processor of serialized data in the industry, LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and modern EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exception management as the first collaborative platform to resolve EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real time. For more information, call (855) ONE-SCAN (663-7226), email marketing@lspedia.com, or visit www.lspedia.com.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with $11 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies across a variety of sectors, including software, data and information services, financial technology and services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business and consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.