FreedomPay and Ordr Partner to Power the Only Unified Payments Intelligence Platform in Sports and Live Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordr, the AI-powered payments intelligence platform for sports, live entertainment, and hospitality, and FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, today announced a strategic technology partnership that will bring unified data matching, advanced gateway infrastructure, and omnichannel commerce to live experience operators worldwide.

The partnership integrates FreedomPay’s commerce platform, trusted in hundreds of premier organizations globally with PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) directly into Ordr’s Connect Layer, creating a fully integrated payments ecosystem through seamless API connections to CRM, ticketing, and point-of-sale platforms. The result is a fully integrated payments ecosystem that delivers unprecedented data visibility across every customer touchpoint.

For Ordr’s partners including the Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and Resorts World Las Vegas, the integration enables every transaction to be processed through one of the most secure and reliable payment gateways in the world, while simultaneously integrating transaction data into actionable intelligence through Ordr’s platform.

Ryan Bott, Chief Executive Officer of Ordr: “FreedomPay processes billions in transactions around the world, and now that same capability sits inside Ordr’s ecosystem. For executives in the experience economy, it means they can finally understand their customers without forcing clunky loyalty programs.”

The partnership delivers:

Enterprise Payment Security: FreedomPay's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), first of its kind in North America, encrypts cardholder data at the point of interaction and maintains that encryption throughout the entire transaction lifecycle. Combined with Ordr's Cy4Data layer, this protection extends fully before, during, and after every transaction.

FreedomPay's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), first of its kind in North America, encrypts cardholder data at the point of interaction and maintains that encryption throughout the entire transaction lifecycle. Combined with Ordr's Cy4Data layer, this protection extends fully before, during, and after every transaction. Integrated Commerce Infrastructure: FreedomPay's gateway boasts 90% coverage of acquirers across the globe and has 1500+ integrations for POS, PMS, kiosks, web and mobile. Combined with Ordr's Connect Layer, which already unifies ticketing, food and beverage, retail, mobile, donations, and raffles, the partnership delivers a comprehensive commerce stack for the live experience economy.

FreedomPay's gateway boasts 90% coverage of acquirers across the globe and has 1500+ integrations for POS, PMS, kiosks, web and mobile. Combined with Ordr's Connect Layer, which already unifies ticketing, food and beverage, retail, mobile, donations, and raffles, the partnership delivers a comprehensive commerce stack for the live experience economy. Intelligent Payment Data: Where FreedomPay secures the transaction, Ordr transforms it into strategic value. Ordr's AI Payment Platform converts every purchase into actionable customer intelligence, delivering five times the insight of loyalty programs, with a fraction of the BI cost.

Christopher Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay: “The live experience industry demands commerce infrastructure that performs flawlessly under extreme conditions, with zero margin for error. Ordr has built a differentiated intelligence layer that sits on top of the payment stream and turns raw transactions into strategic insights for operators. By integrating our gateway and security platform with Ordr’s intelligence engine, we’re giving sports and entertainment the same caliber of unified commerce that the world’s largest retailers and hospitality brands rely on.”

About Ordr

Ordr is the leading payments intelligence platform built for live experiences across sports, entertainment, and hospitality. Purpose-built for simplicity, Ordr automatically unifies every layer of the transaction, from POS and processing, to consumer protection and guest intelligence, into one unified system. The result is a frictionless experience for customers and AI-driven insights for the merchant, all in one place. Trusted by leading franchises including the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, Ordr empowers organizations to scale securely, reduce risk, and optimize revenue in real time. For more information, please visit ordr.io or find us on LinkedIn.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com