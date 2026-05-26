Roku Expands Premium Subscriptions Experience with FOX One

SAN JOSE, Calif. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) launched FOX One as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Roku customers can now subscribe to FOX One using their Roku account for live and on-demand access to signature FOX news, sports, and entertainment in one seamless experience on The Roku Channel.

The launch will make it possible for customers that subscribe to FOX One, the official English-language streaming platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, on The Roku Channel in the U.S. to stream all 104 matches of the tournament live and on-demand.

“FOX One is a tremendous addition to Roku’s Premium Subscriptions experience, which is focused on making it easier for customers to discover, subscribe to, and stream the content they love all in one place,” said Gil Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku. “The addition of FOX One expands the premium entertainment, news, and live sports available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel ahead of the biggest global sports moment of the year.”

Subscribers can enjoy easy access to the full portfolio of FOX brands, including popular FOX entertainment series including “MasterChef,” “Doc,” and “Family Guy”; live and on-demand sports from leagues including the NFL, MLB, and more; and live national and local news from FOX News, FOX Business, FOX affiliates and more.

“FOX One is known for bringing fans access to live global sports along with our signature news and entertainment,” said Pete Distad, CEO, FOX Direct to Consumer. “Joining Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel expands our reach and gives fans yet another way to find and enjoy all of the FOX content they love.”

Live sports content from FOX One will also be discoverable through Roku Sports Zone, the platform’s central hub for sports discovery and deeper fan engagement, as well as through sport-specific destinations including the Soccer Zone.

The launch of FOX One as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel is the latest example of Roku’s commitment to simplifying streaming, making all of the sports, live content, and entertainment viewers want more discoverable and accessible.

Discoverable across the Roku platform and through The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions allow customers to seamlessly subscribe to more than 75 popular streaming services using their Roku account. Premium Subscriptions customers can access and stream their entertainment easily with a single login on their Roku device, the Roku mobile app, or the web, and have the added flexibility to add or cancel services at any time – all directly on their Roku device, or by visiting my.roku.com.

Roku customers can sign up for FOX One on The Roku Channel in the U.S. for $19.99 per month. A 3-day free trial of FOX One is also available for eligible customers. Sign-up is supported on Roku devices or by visiting go.roku.com/fox-one.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and Premium Subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

About FOX One

FOX One is Fox Corporation’s wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming service, bringing together the thrill of live streaming and the bold, trusted voices that define the full portfolio of FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, Big Ten Network, FOX Local Stations and FOX Nation through the FOX One/Fox Nation bundle. FOX One is designed to cater to cord-cutters and cord-nevers, delivering FOX's content directly to audiences wherever they are and allowing them to watch how and when they want. Utilizing the technological innovations of Tubi Media Group, FOX One leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience, help audiences discover and enjoy content and easily integrate live and on-demand content.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the features, capabilities, and benefits of the Fox One Premium Subscription launch, the Premium Subscriptions experience on The Roku Channel, and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.