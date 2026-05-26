BitGo and Silence Laboratories Complete First Post-Quantum MPC Transaction Simulation by a Regulated Custodian

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), and Silence Laboratories Pte. Ltd (“Silence Laboratories”) today announced a strategic collaboration to develop quantum-safe multi-party computation, or MPC, wallet infrastructure for institutional digital asset custody and transaction signing.

As part of the collaboration, the companies completed the first post-quantum transaction simulation by a regulated custodian using MPC-based wallet infrastructure. The demonstration highlights a new approach to quantum-safe wallet infrastructure designed to help banks, custodians, exchanges, and other institutional digital asset platforms prepare for a post-quantum security transition.

The transaction was demonstrated at a private industry event hosted by BitGo and Silence Laboratories, which brought together researchers, security leaders, and industry practitioners from Google, Stanford, the Linux Foundation, leading financial institutions, and the broader blockchain ecosystem.

The new wallet infrastructure uses Silence Laboratories’ newly launched PQ (Post Quantum) MPC protocol, based on ML-DSA, the digital signature algorithm standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in FIPS 204, together with BitGo’s institutional custody and wallet platform.

Quantum computing has increasingly become a security planning priority for financial institutions and blockchain networks. While a cryptographically relevant quantum computer does not exist today, recent research has underscored the need for digital asset infrastructure providers to evaluate cryptographic agility, key management, and migration readiness before quantum-capable threats become operational.

“Quantum computing has moved from theoretical discussion to an infrastructure planning priority for the digital asset industry,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “Institutions are asking how they can prepare without compromising security, control, or operational resilience. Working with Silence Laboratories allows us to explore post-quantum wallet infrastructure in a way that is consistent with BitGo’s long-standing focus on institutional-grade security, regulated custody, and client protection.”

The live simulated transaction demonstrated how post-quantum signing can be incorporated into an institutional wallet workflow while preserving the benefits of MPC, including distributed key control, policy enforcement, and operational separation of duties. The collaboration is intended to support institutions that need to evaluate post-quantum readiness across custody, treasury, settlement, and digital asset operations.

“Digital assets are particularly at risk as much of the existing systems still rely on signature schemes that were not built to withstand quantum threats,” added Jay Prakash, CEO and Co-founder of Silence Laboratories. “We recently launched a PQ-MPC wallet infrastructure that addresses this concern and now with forward thinking strategic partners like BitGo, we are planning to bring this technology to market so that institutions can begin upgrading now, on their own timeline, rather than being forced into a rushed migration later.”

BitGo and Silence Laboratories currently plan to continue developing and testing the solution with select customers, financial institutions, and blockchain ecosystem participants. The companies are planning to focus on interoperability, institutional policy controls, auditability, and deployment models that can support regulated market participants as post-quantum standards and blockchain migration paths continue to evolve.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Silence Laboratories

Silence Laboratories builds quantum-safe, MPC-based infrastructure for distributed key management and privacy-preserving compute. The company’s products secure digital asset infrastructure for banks (including G-SIBs) and global institutional custody platforms. Silence also enables privacy-preserving analytics for bank consortiums, payment networks and other financial institutions. Silence Laboratories is a G20 TechSprint 2025 award winner.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.