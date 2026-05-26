Puerto Rico Joins National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program, Strengthens Responsible Gaming Protections Across the Island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puerto Rico has officially joined the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP), becoming part of a growing network of regulators and operators focused on making responsible gaming protections more accessible, connected, and effective for individuals seeking help.

Puerto Rico joins a growing coalition of regulators, commercial operators, and tribes working together to modernize responsible gaming infrastructure and create more connected consumer protections nationwide. Share

The initiative will launch in June and give eligible individuals in Puerto Rico the option to voluntarily enroll and prevent access to gaming operators and platforms across multiple jurisdictions and gaming types.

The move aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Comisión de Juegos del Gobierno de Puerto Rico to modernize gaming oversight while prioritizing consumer protection and responsible gaming across Puerto Rico’s expanding gaming ecosystem, which includes casinos, sports wagering, and many other regulated gaming activities.

“Puerto Rico has built one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving gaming markets in the region, backed by strong leadership and a vibrant culture that makes it a truly special place,” said Jonathan Aiwazian, CEO of idPair. “We’re honored to support the Comisión de Juegos in expanding access to responsible gaming protections, and we look forward to simplifying self-exclusion for individuals while streamlining processes for operators, many of whom already process exclusion data via the idPair platform deployed across other jurisdictions.”

For his part, the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission, Juan Carlos Santaella Marchán, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership. “This alliance strengthens our public policy efforts to maintain a safe, highly regulated gaming industry grounded in responsible gaming practices. Our goal has always been to provide accessible tools and resources for anyone seeking support with gambling-related issues. This initiative aligns with the work we have carried out since I assumed office, as well as with our ongoing Responsible Gaming educational campaign. Once again, we reaffirm our commitment to Puerto Rico.”

The National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program was created to simplify what has historically been a fragmented self-exclusion process. Instead of requiring individuals to navigate multiple exclusion systems independently, NVSEP offers a centralized and secure enrollment experience designed to make responsible gaming protections easier to access while preserving player choice.

Participants enroll online through a secure process and operators receive exclusion data through the idPair platform to support enforcement and regulatory obligations.

Puerto Rico joins a growing coalition of regulators, commercial operators, and tribes working together to modernize responsible gaming infrastructure and create more connected consumer protections nationwide.

For more information about the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program, visit NVSEP.org.

About the Comisión de Juegos del Gobierno de Puerto Rico

The Comisión de Juegos del Gobierno de Puerto Rico is the governmental agency responsible for regulating and overseeing the island’s gaming industries, including casinos, horse racing, sports wagering, fantasy contests, esports, internet gaming, and route gaming machines, in accordance with Puerto Rico law and the agency’s regulatory framework. The Commission oversees both in-person and online gaming activities within its jurisdiction and works to ensure a safe, transparent, and well-regulated gaming environment across Puerto Rico. The agency is committed to strong consumer protections, including combating problem gambling, preventing underage participation, deterring money laundering, and reducing tax evasion through strict regulatory oversight.

About idPair

idPair is a leading responsible gaming technology company focused on advancing player protection through secure, privacy-conscious data collaboration across the gaming industry. The company powers the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP) and has pioneered initiatives that connect and analyze gaming data across operators and jurisdictions to advance research, and strengthen consumer protections. By working alongside regulators, operators, researchers, and advocacy organizations, idPair is helping shape a more sustainable and collaborative future for gaming.