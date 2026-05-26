Attentive Unveils Next Generation of Agentic AI Marketing Innovation at Thread 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive®, the omnichannel marketing platform redefining how brands and people connect, today unveiled its next generation of agentic AI marketing innovation at Thread 2026, the company’s annual customer event. The roadmap introduces new AI-powered capabilities designed to help marketers deliver more personalized 1:1 customer experiences, streamline execution, and drive stronger performance ahead of Black Friday Cyber Monday 2026 and beyond.

Brands drove more than $6B in revenue through Attentive in Q1 2026. Share

“Long before AI became a mainstream priority, we made a strategic bet that mobile-first identity and personalization would define the future of marketing,” said Amit Jhawar, Chief Executive Officer at Attentive. “The innovations introduced at Thread 2026 are designed to help marketers meet that future with smarter orchestration, better decision-making, and more relevant customer experiences.”

Marketing Made Personal

Over the past 18 months, Attentive has harnessed AI to solidify its shift from SMS leader to a unified marketing platform. Attentive uniquely enables brands to identify shoppers, personalize customer experiences, and boost performance across SMS, email, RCS, and push notifications without the cost and bloat of legacy providers.

In Q1 2026 alone, brands drove more than $6 billion in revenue through Attentive’s platform.

At Thread 2026, Attentive unveiled a roadmap of next generation agentic marketing capabilities expected to roll out ahead of BFCM 2026, including:

Brand Voice 2.0 – expanded omnichannel brand voice settings designed to give marketers more visibility, confidence, and input into how AI-generated messaging reflects their brand.

– expanded omnichannel brand voice settings designed to give marketers more visibility, confidence, and input into how AI-generated messaging reflects their brand. Reporting Agent – conversational reporting functionality that helps marketers surface insights, identify opportunities, and act faster.

– conversational reporting functionality that helps marketers surface insights, identify opportunities, and act faster. Predictive Analytics – AI-powered forecasting and recommendation capabilities designed to help marketers proactively optimize performance.

– AI-powered forecasting and recommendation capabilities designed to help marketers proactively optimize performance. AI Campaigns – a new product designed to provide campaign recommendations and fully orchestrate end-to-end campaign creation using customer signals.

Together, these capabilities reflect Attentive’s broader vision for “Marketing Made Personal,” where AI systems continuously learn, recommend, optimize, and act on behalf of marketers to create more relevant, connected customer experiences across every channel.

Omnichannel Reach

Leading enterprise brands, including Lands’ End, Carter’s, and Crate & Barrel have expanded or renewed their relationships with Attentive as they consolidate tools and invest in stronger AI-led personalization.

Today, more than 50% of customers use multiple Attentive products, reflecting continued momentum behind Attentive’s unified platform strategy.

Attentive’s omnichannel platform is driving measurable impact, including:

37% subscriber growth for brands using Attentive’s omnichannel capabilities.

92% of brands migrating email to Attentive experienced improved deliverability.

During BFCM 2025, email volume more than doubled representing nearly half of total message volume, with zero downtime throughout the holiday period.

Attentive also recently introduced new channel innovations, including:

Visibility AI for RCS for Business , helping brands launch richer messaging campaigns with smarter targeting and performance-focused rollout tools.

, helping brands launch richer messaging campaigns with smarter targeting and performance-focused rollout tools. Push messaging, allowing brands to launch push campaigns and orchestrate seamlessly from one platform. For customers that use Tapcart as their mobile provider, integrate quickly with no additional development work required.

“With Attentive, we have the speed and reliability we need,” said Sarina Vanmali, Director of Marketing at YoungLA. “Messages go out instantly, deliverability is consistent, and we don’t have to worry about campaigns stalling during high-traffic moments.”

BFCM: Looking Ahead

As brands prepare for BFCM 2026, the challenge is no longer driving traffic, it’s converting increasingly selective consumers. Shoppers are still engaging, but taking longer to purchase, putting greater pressure on marketers to deliver more relevant, timely experiences that build loyalty and drive action.

Consumers are also becoming more selective about how and when they engage with brands. According to Attentive research, 43% of consumers unsubscribe due to message fatigue, while 89% of shoppers are actively taking steps to manage costs.

As channel complexity continues to increase, Attentive believes the brands that succeed will be those that use AI to prioritize the most impactful customer interactions and deliver the right message, to the right customer, at the right moment. The company’s next generation of agentic AI capabilities are designed to help marketers respond to these shifts with optimized timing, relevance, and engagement across channels.

Learn more at: https://www.attentive.com

About Attentive

Attentive is the omnichannel marketing platform redefining how brands and people connect. Trusted by leading global retail and ecommerce brands and high-growth consumer companies, Attentive’s mobile foundation gives marketers a stronger signal for recognizing customers, personalizing messaging, and delivering performance across SMS, email, RCS, and push. Our intelligence layer and agentic AI unify customer profiles and act on real-time data, giving marketers what they need to turn messages into moments that drive action, revenue, and loyalty.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.