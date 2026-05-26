CARFAX Canada and UCDA Expand Their Collaboration to Help Dealerships Detect VIN Fraud

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARFAX Canada, the nation’s leading provider of vehicle history and valuation information, and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA) expand their collaboration to help dealerships protect themselves and their customers against VIN fraud.

Integrating CARFAX Canada VIN Fraud Check directly into the UCDA’s dealer member portal is a step forward in avoiding VIN fraud when transacting used vehicles. Unknowingly buying or selling a re-vinned vehicle can have significant financial, legal and reputational risks for Canadian dealers and their customers. Pairing a CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report with VIN Fraud Check is one of the best ways to avoid buying or selling a fraudulent vehicle.

"VIN fraud remains a serious concern in the automotive industry," said Shawn Vording, President of CARFAX Canada. "Since launching VIN Fraud Check over a year ago, the tool has helped dealers, consumers, and law enforcement agencies detect re-vinning activity. Extending access to UCDA members adds another layer of protection for consumers in the vehicle marketplace, and gives more dealers greater confidence in the vehicles they bring onto their lots."

“Dealers are increasingly in need of data tools to protect them, and their consumers, from fraud and theft,” said James Hamilton, Executive Director at UCDA. “The UCDA’s collaboration with CARFAX Canada helps deliver more options for dealers to do their due diligence. This protects dealers so they can buy and sell with confidence.”

VIN fraud remains a persistent risk across Canada, impacting consumers, insurance companies and the automotive industry.

What is VIN Fraud

VIN fraud, sometimes called re-vinning or VIN cloning, occurs when someone takes the VIN from one vehicle and illegally copies it onto another. The goal is usually to hide the fact that the second vehicle is stolen, making it look legitimate so it can be sold without raising red flags. Criminals have advanced their capabilities to commit VIN fraud by increasing the quality of forged VIN plates to mirror OEM plates, and by reprogramming onboard vehicle computers that contain the original VIN.

About VIN Fraud Check

CARFAX Canada VIN Fraud Check analyzes billions of North American VIN records to flag signs of unusual or suspicious VIN history. Those VIN records include critical location data which allows CARFAX Canada to identify patterns and inconsistencies that might otherwise go undetected. Paired with a CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report, it supports safer, more confident vehicle transactions nationwide.

New Tool Predicts Upcoming Service Needs on Used Vehicles

In addition to CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports and VIN Fraud Check, UCDA members will have access to CARFAX Canada Service Insights Reports to predict upcoming service recommendations for incoming inventory based on the vehicle’s history, OEM maintenance schedules, and any open recalls still outstanding on the vehicle.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, valuation and service solutions. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers, sellers and vehicle service providers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history, valuation and service information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, service shops, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies.

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