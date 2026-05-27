Axiom Bank Resolves OCC Formal Agreement, Enters New Era of Strength and Strategic Growth

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axiom Bank, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Orlando, Florida today announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) has terminated the Bank’s Formal Agreement dated October 3, 2024, effective April 29, 2026. This marks the successful completion of a comprehensive transformation that has reshaped the institution's governance, risk management infrastructure, and strategic direction.

“We are excited to announce the closure of this Formal Agreement in just over eighteen months. " Share

Axiom Bank meaningfully enhanced its risk management architecture and recruited senior executives with deep expertise across commercial banking, risk, technology, finance, partner banking, and operations. In addition, the bank established a governance framework designed to support scalable, sustainable growth. Through this process, Axiom invested significantly in compliance infrastructure, internal controls, and enterprise risk management systems.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Ross Breunig, stated:

“We are excited to announce the closure of this Formal Agreement in just over eighteen months. All credit for the speed of this remediation is owed to the talented team we have assembled at Axiom. We did not simply satisfy a regulatory requirement - we used this process to build a fundamentally stronger institution. This process strengthened our relationship with our regulators and positions us for a new phase of growth - serving our communities and our customers. With this foundation in place, we are focused on the future - accelerating the modernization of our banking platform, expanding our product offerings, and scaling our FinTech partnerships to drive long-term, sustainable growth.”

About Axiom Bank: Axiom Bank, N.A., headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a nationally chartered community bank founded in 1963. With a long history rooted in serving local communities - including origins as Florida’s first Black‑owned thrift - the bank has evolved into a modern financial institution offering a growing portfolio of consumer products and a full suite of commercial solutions. Axiom provides personal banking, commercial lending, treasury management, merchant services, and specialized financing solutions, supported by a growing digital deposit and lending platform and FinTech partnerships. Axiom combines relationship‑driven service with innovative technology to deliver flexible, customer‑focused financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and partners across the United States. The Axiom team combines the agility of a fintech with the stability of a chartered institution, built on integrity, data driven decision making, and a steadfast commitment to financial inclusion.

For more information about Axiom Bank, visit www.axiombanking.com.