Independent Pharmaceutical Partners with RxERP to Complete Full ERP Transition Through New Hub Platform

SALT LAKE CITY & WEST CHESTER, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxERP, a leading provider of pharmaceutical supply chain infrastructure, and Independent Pharmaceutical LLC, a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor, announced today that they have partnered to fully transition Independent Pharmaceutical’s enterprise resource planning operations to RxERP's newly launched Hub platform, a purpose-built technology system designed for pharmaceutical distribution, inventory management, serialization, compliance, and regulatory reporting.

RxERP and Independent Pharmaceutical announce a multimillion-dollar partnership to modernize pharmaceutical ERP, serialization, DSCSA compliance, and supply chain operations. Share

The partnership represents a multimillion-dollar collaboration between Independent Pharmaceutical and RxERP to advance operational excellence and regulatory compliance across the pharmaceutical supply chain. By combining Independent Pharmaceutical's distribution experience with RxERP's purpose-built Hub technology, the collaboration is designed to help pharmacies, distributors, and manufacturers alike adhere to the strict requirements surrounding serialized track-and-trace, DSCSA compliance, reporting, and interoperability.

The move comes as pharmaceutical distributors continue navigating increasingly complex requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, including enhanced electronic interoperability and serialized product tracing across the supply chain. For Independent Pharmaceutical, the transition is intended to create a more efficient, scalable, and compliance-focused operating environment across both prescription and over-the-counter distribution.

Matt Davidson, Esq., Chief Legal Officer of Independent Pharmaceutical, said the transition has already demonstrated value in the company's most compliance-sensitive workflows. Davidson described the speed, efficiency, and compliance functionality built into RxERP's platform as unlike anything he has seen in the industry, noting that the system gives the company greater visibility, accuracy, and confidence in the way products are serialized, tracked, and reported. Davidson also noted that the industry's shift toward serialized track-and-trace has created significant challenges for distributors, many of whom have relied on systems that were not originally designed for the current regulatory environment. In his view, RxERP's pharmaceutical distribution-focused team has taken a complicated process and made it practical, seamless, and scalable for real-world operations.

Kody Halcomb, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Pharmaceutical, said the partnership supports the company's long-term growth strategy. As Independent Pharmaceutical continues to grow in both Rx distribution and OTC products, Halcomb said the company needed a system capable of supporting both sides of the business without compromising compliance. RxERP allows the company to focus on growth, customer service, and execution while relying on a compliance infrastructure built to meet and exceed regulatory expectations. By moving to RxERP's Hub platform, Independent Pharmaceutical is reinforcing its commitment to technology, compliance, and operational excellence. The company believes the multimillion-dollar collaboration will strengthen internal controls, improve reporting accuracy, support audit readiness, and help Independent Pharmaceutical continue serving pharmacies, distributors, and manufacturers with the reliability and transparency the modern pharmaceutical supply chain requires.

“RxERP Hub creates the sources of truth the pharma supply chain has been missing,” said Steve Madden, CEO of RxERP. “We built the guardrails and automated the road where pharmaceutical transactions are processed. The results are infrastructure that logs every interaction in a serialized audit trail, unit-level proof that becomes operational across the ecosystem, and teams that can act with greater confidence and efficiency.”

About Independent Pharmaceutical LLC

Independent Pharmaceutical LLC is a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor based in West Chester, Ohio, focused on providing reliable, compliant, and efficient access to pharmaceutical products for pharmacies and healthcare partners. For more information, visit https://www.independentpharmaceutical.com/

About RxERP

RxERP is the only fully serialized, AI-native ERP platform purpose-built for the pharmaceutical supply chain, integrating compliance, intelligence, and automation into a single secure ecosystem, serving manufacturers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, pharmacies, and public sector entities. RxERP provides unprecedented capabilities to anticipate disruptions, forecast demand, and safely and efficiently accelerate product flow. For more information, visit https://rxerp.com/