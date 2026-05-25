Citycare Property Cuts Onboarding Times and Streamlines HR Processes With Boomi

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the data activation company, today announced Citycare Property has streamlined its HR and employee management processes using the Boomi Enterprise Platform, resulting in faster onboarding times, improved data quality, and increased employee satisfaction.

Citycare Property is a New Zealand-owned social infrastructure organisation that delivers critical services — building, maintaining, operating, and renewing essential infrastructure — to central and local governments nationwide. To support continuing growth and business evolution, Citycare Property wanted to modernise its human resources processes and systems.

Citycare Property implemented a new Human Resources Information System (HRIS) platform. The organisation needed to ensure employee management processes were seamless across all systems – including HR, payroll, and IT platforms – while also having a consistent, unified view of its workforce. This connectivity would ensure high data integrity and security standards were met while supporting efficient onboarding, offboarding, and ongoing HR operations. Citycare Property engaged Boomi partner Adaptiv to identify and implement a solution to provide that connectivity.

"Onboarding a new hire, setting up their account, and getting them active in our systems used to eat up days of work," said Adam Doocey, CIO, Citycare Property. “Prior to doing the integrations, visibility into where someone was in the process wasn't always straightforward. The Adaptiv team was willing to set the technology aside and talk to our people.”

To address Citycare Property’s integration challenges, Adaptiv implemented the Boomi Enterprise Platform’s Data Hub and Integration capabilities. This established a single, unified view of each employee across all platforms, introducing a consistent framework and meaningfully improving the accuracy and reliability of its workforce data changes — onboarding, role transitions, offboarding — regardless of the platform in use. All updates are automatically reflected across HR, payroll, and IT systems, enabling efficient, secure changes without disrupting day-to-day operations, which provides a scalable foundation to support future growth..

“We felt that Boomi, with its integration and master data capabilities, was a great fit for Citycare because it enabled us to put the employee at the center of the integration,“ said Philip Durrant, Principal Consultant, Adaptiv. “Use of the Boomi platform balanced the immediate requirements of the project with a future facing view for Citycare by enabling additional systems to be plugged into Boomi Data Hub with minimal rework to the original system as delivered.”

By centralising and synchronising data across all platforms, Boomi delivered measurable improvements across Citycare Property's HR function. Onboarding timelines were reduced, enabling new employees to be activated in systems far more quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, HR processes became notably smoother and more dependable, which was noticed by employees as their satisfaction increased.

“Boomi has given us a degree of visibility that we've never had before,” said Doocey. “We've seen an improvement in the time it takes to get an employee from registering in our HR system to being active across all of our systems. We've also seen a real lift in data quality in the downstream systems – historically, when issues arose, staff would often work around them by manually adjusting the data. Implementing Boomi has put an end to that practice.”

David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer, APJ at Boomi, said, "Citycare Property has proven that putting the employee at the centre of your integration strategy delivers real, measurable results for the entire organisation. In partnership with Adaptiv, Boomi is proud to support Citycare's workforce modernisation and provide the data foundation that keeps their operations running smoothly."

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Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

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