Biznet Enhances Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity with Ciena

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biznet, an integrated digital infrastructure company in Indonesia, has deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) on the international link of its submarine cable Biznet Nusantara Cable System-1 (BNCS-1), providing inter-island connectivity across Java, Sumatra and Bangka Islands. This upgrade aims to deliver 400G high-speed services, faster and more reliable internet connectivity, while also accelerating digitalization in Indonesia by enhancing the capacity of links connecting local and global networks.

“In today’s increasingly hyper-connected world, Biznet continues to focus on creating innovative services, meet ever-changing bandwidth demands, and deliver an incredible customer digital experience,” said Adi Kusma, President Director, Biznet. “We have a long history working with Ciena, and its WaveLogic technology allows us to meet our commitment in providing faster and more reliable services for today’s digital era, while accelerating digital transformation in Indonesia,” he added.

Ciena Services and Ciena partner Terrabit Networks are jointly supporting the design and deployment of Ciena’s 6500 powered by WL5e to drive seamless integration with other Biznet Fiber networks. Additionally, Biznet is using Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite to access advanced network control, planning, and automation capabilities, resulting in more efficient operations and faster provisioning.

“Indonesia is a key connectivity hub in Southeast Asia and demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity continues to grow exponentially in the AI era,” said Alex Wong, Regional Managing Director, ASEAN, Ciena. “By upgrading the BNCS-1 submarine fiber optic network, Biznet can deliver faster internet services, improve spectral efficiency, and support long-term growth.”

This initiative expands on Biznet’s earlier collaboration with Ciena to support its network expansion across Java, Bali, Sumatra, Batam, Bangka, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Flores islands. Beyond increasing capacity on BNCS-1, this upgrade also improves capacity on the Batam–Singapore link, enabling better and higher international gateway capacity, faster access to global services, and delivers more stable and reliable connections for customers.

“As we enter the AI era, internet connectivity goes beyond necessity, it is the core foundation for delivering faster, stable and seamless digital experiences. Therefore, our collaboration with Ciena in advancing network infrastructure and connectivity is a strategic move to ensure optimal service delivery,” Adi concluded.

About Biznet

Biznet is an integrated digital infrastructure company in Indonesia, providing Internet, Submarine Cable, Data Center, AI Center, Cloud and IPTV services. We have a strong commitment to build modern infrastructure to reduce the digital gap between Indonesia and other developing countries. Biznet has been operating thousands of KM state of the art Fiber Optic Network and the largest data center in Indonesia since 2000. For more information about the company, please visit www.biznetnetworks.com

About Terrabit Networks

Terrabit Networks is a regional telecommunications solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, delivering end-to-end network infrastructure and services across Southeast Asia. The company specializes in optical transport, IP networking, and data center interconnect solutions, supporting service providers and enterprises in building scalable and high-performance networks. With strong partnerships with leading global vendors and a team of certified engineers, Terrabit is committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions to meet growing connectivity demands. For more information follow us on LinkedIn or visit terrabitnet.com.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most advanced networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn or visit the Ciena website.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.