Securonix and GRAMAX Cybertech Partner to Scale Managed Cyber Defense Across India's Critical and Regulated Industries

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., today announced a strategic managed security services partnership with GRAMAX Cybertech Limited, to help enterprises across India strengthen cyber resilience with intelligence-driven, scalable, and compliance-ready security operations. Through the partnership, organizations across sectors will gain access to AI-powered detection, investigation, and response capabilities delivered through GRAMAX’s Integrated Cyber Defense Center and powered by the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM. This partnership plays a key role in managing end-to-end cybersecurity operations for several high-value critical infrastructure assets, including Delhi International Airport, Hyderabad International Airport, and multiple other strategic assets of GMR Group across aviation, power, urban infrastructure, and allied sectors. GRAMAX has also entered into global markets across the UK and Singapore with clients in the Maritime, Fintech, and Aviation sectors.

As organizations across India face growing cyber risk, rising compliance pressure, and increased threats to critical services, many need a more scalable model for modern security operations. Securonix and GRAMAX address that need by combining AI-powered detection, investigation, and response with managed cyber defense expertise. Together, they will strengthen the cyber resilience of organizations by delivering advanced threat detection, monitoring, and security operations capabilities for mission-critical infrastructure environments.

At the center of the partnership is a shared operating model for enterprise security. Securonix provides the AI-powered platform for centralized threat detection, investigation, and response, while GRAMAX delivers cyber defense expertise and service operations through its Integrated Cyber Defense Center. Together, the companies help organizations mitigate evolving threats with greater speed and precision while supporting compliance and long-term operational resilience.

“The recent cyberattacks on critical institutions in India are a clear signal that organizations need stronger, more accountable security operations,” said Dipesh Kaura, Country Director, India & SAARC at Securonix. “With GRAMAX, we are bringing together advanced detection and response, regional expertise, and an operating model built to reduce noise, improve speed, and help organizations demonstrate cyber resilience with measurable outcomes.”

“GRAMAX is committed to delivering meaningful value to enterprises through intelligence-driven cyber defense,” said Bithal Bhardwaj, CEO of GRAMAX Cybertech Limited. “Our partnership with Securonix strengthens our ability to help organizations protect critical assets, support compliance, and build resilience against an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The partnership also gives customers access to proven operational outcomes. Customers have reported more than 60 percent noise reduction, 3x faster investigation times, and a 40 percent improvement in SOC response metrics. These gains help security teams improve analyst efficiency, reduce time to respond, and provide leadership with clearer visibility into cyber risk and operational performance.

Looking ahead, Securonix and GRAMAX will focus on helping more enterprises across India modernize security operations with managed, intelligence-led services designed for scale, precision, and continuous resilience. Securonix products are available through GRAMAX’s managed security services model for customers across India.

About Securonix

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organizations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

About GRAMAX Cybertech

GRAMAX Cybertech Limited specializes in managing and optimizing defenses against complex cyber threats. Drawing on GMR Group’s diversified experience securing critical infrastructure, GRAMAX delivers tailored cybersecurity solutions across sectors, including energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation.