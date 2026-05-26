Mitsubishi Electric and Chiba Institute of Technology to Co-Research and Develop Homegrown Physical AI
Mitsubishi Electric and Chiba Institute of Technology to Co-Research and Develop Homegrown Physical AI
Co-Creation Center to help commercialize AI robotics solutions for public and private sectors
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Chiba Institute of Technology announced today that they have signed a basic agreement to research and develop homegrown physical AI technologies for public and private sector applications. The two parties will establish a co-creation center and promote the commercialization of AI robotics solutions utilizing a variety of autonomously controlled robots, including multi-legged walking robots, humanoid robots and drone-type robots. The agreement is planned to last three years, ending in April 2029.
Mitsubishi Electric possesses diverse manufacturing knowledge and know-how cultivated across a broad range of sectors, including industry, as well as maintenance and inspection expertise and know-how based on its involvement with infrastructure, such as water-environments and power systems. In addition, through developing product for its factory automation systems, including the MELFA ASSISTA® collaborative robot, the company has developed highly accurate and safe motion-control and sensing technologies.
Chiba Institute of Technology, which operates the Future Robotics Technology Center, possesses large-scale physical model technologies for motion performance that respond reflexively and flexibly to changing conditions. The center researches and develops robotics for advanced tasks in real-world environments, such as mobile robots for nuclear power plants and disaster site-investigation and rescue.
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Contacts
Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/
Chiba Institute of Technology
Future Robotics Technology Center
https://www.furo.org/index_e.html