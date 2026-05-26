Mobvista (1860.HK) Welcomes Temasek as Major Shareholder

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobvista (1860.HK), headquartered in Singapore, today announced that Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company, has established an equity position in the company valued at US$150 million, supporting Mobvista's global expansion.

As a global company and leader in AI-powered advertising technology infrastructure, Mobvista has consistently pursued technology-driven growth and sustainable operations. Mobvista's Mintegral platform now sees over 80% of its advertising revenue driven by AI-powered intelligent bidding algorithms.

Clement Cao, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobvista, said: "Temasek joining us as a major investor marks a key milestone in Mobvista's globalization journey. This optimization of our strategic equity structure will further broaden the company's international perspective. We will continue to deepen our commitment to AI and engine infrastructure and deliver more predictable growth services for global developers."

About Mobvista

Mobvista (1860.HK) is a leading mobile technology company providing a complete suite of advertising and analytics tools for app developers and marketers seeking global growth. With our range of tailored solutions, such as user acquisition, monetization, analytics, creative automation, and cross-channel media buying, Mobvista enables developers to maximize their potential. Visit www.mobvista.com for more information.