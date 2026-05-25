Odina Industries Set for Growth After Avetta Helps Reduce Contractor Approval Times by Half

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leader in intelligent work readiness across global supply chains, today announced the results of its work with construction and infrastructure services company Odina Industries. Avetta supported Odina to drive down its contractor approval times by 50% whilst also dropping its administrative workload by 30%. The collaboration has ensured faster onboarding of suppliers and a renewed focus on high-value tasks and strategic growth for the company.

Odina provides high-quality engineering and construction solutions on large projects that often have a start-and-stop nature. With clients including BGIS, Ventia, Sydney Water, universities, councils and the Department of Defence, Odina’s workforce flexes between internal teams and 40-50 subcontractors. This hybrid model is designed to meet the unique demands of its clients.

The challenge is subcontractors need to be ready to work at a moment's notice. Therefore, it’s critical for Odina to always be fully compliant and operationally nimble. Non-compliance can be costly, not just putting people’s lives at risk but also leading to hefty fines.

Empowering a Flexible and Hybrid Workforce

Prior to working with Avetta, managing Odina’s subcontractor compliance and onboarding relied heavily on manual processes, which were time-intensive and presented the potential for human error. Avetta’s automated compliance management system enabled Odina to embed its strong safety culture into its daily operations and reduce supplier approval times by 50%.

“When we started the business, implementing Avetta was one of the first things we did,” said Steven Sundstrom, Director at Odina Industries. “Avetta’s simplicity provides an extra level of security and assurance. Some jobs require us to be ready to work quickly. This includes approving contractors, uploading and reviewing documents and confirming compliance and other requirements.”

“We recently had an instance where we needed something addressed urgently to get someone onsite, and Avetta helped us make this happen within 10 minutes,” he continued. “Now, our workers are either ‘green’ or they’re ‘red’. We can move quickly and efficiently with 24/7 access to information we can rely on.”

Local Support to Keep Business Moving

Avetta’s local support services have made it easy for Odina’s team to onboard and manage contractors efficiently.

“Having a local support team that understands our industry makes a huge difference. It's helped us keep things simple and focus on getting our people and partners ready for work,” Sundstrom added.

“We’re proud to be part of the Avetta network, knowing we’re among a network of businesses that take safety seriously and embed it into their daily operations,” he concluded. “As we continue to grow, Avetta’s automated system will make life easier for our workers, clients, and subcontractors.”

Streamlining Workflows to Reduce Administrative Work

Avetta’s automation tools have enabled Odina to streamline its critical workflows, particularly in prequalification and documentation management. This has led to a 30% reduction in administrative workload, freeing up time for higher-value tasks. Avetta’s seamless integration with existing systems has also helped create a unified, efficient process.

“Odina is an organisation that truly lives and breathes safety, and we’re proud to have worked alongside them to ensure its team can act out these values every day, on and off site,” said Luke Boyle, VP of Operations, APAC, at Avetta. “By providing Odina with Avetta’s simple, comprehensive, reliable and robust system to monitor compliance and manage a continually flexing and hybrid workforce of employees and subcontractors, we’ve been able to increase the team’s efficiency and productivity.”

“We’re looking forward to watching Odina grow now that they can dedicate more time and focus on strategic initiatives whilst still maintaining the highest safety and compliance standards,” Boyle added.

To learn more, visit www.avetta.com/en-au.

About Avetta

Avetta is building the largest global community of hiring clients and suppliers that are Ready to Work. Its unified platform streamlines compliance, prequalification, safety and performance benchmarking in a single, integrated experience. Trusted by over 130,000 businesses across more than 120 countries, Avetta blends AI-driven insights and human expertise to close risk gaps and strengthen supplier reliability so projects start on time, risks are managed proactively and operations scale with certainty.