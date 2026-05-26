LTM to Drive AI-Powered Modernization of IT Infrastructure and Application Support for UK-based SSP Group

LONDON & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, has entered a strategic partnership with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide. Through this AI-powered partnership, LTM will deliver modernized, end-to-end IT infrastructure support and enhanced application maintenance services to SSP Group.

As part of this engagement, LTM will leverage its advanced AI capabilities including its BlueVerseTM ecosystem to help SSP manage operational risks, simplify infrastructure and application complexities, and drive business efficiency and agility. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on enabling data-driven decision-making, accelerating innovation through automation, delivering scalable solutions that enhance customer experience, and driving cost optimization through AI automation and simplification.

“As we continue to advance our IT capabilities, having a trusted partner like LTM with deep domain expertise and a focus on AI-led innovation will help us accelerate our transformation, enhance efficiency, improve support operations and deliver greater value to our customers,” said Jon Wood, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, SSP Group.

“We are proud to partner with SSP Group in their digital transformation journey. With BlueVerse, and AI-first approach as well as a deep understanding of SSP’s market, we are committed to being a key enabler in their IT support and modernization initiatives,” said Manju Kygonahally, Chief Business Officer –UK, Nordics & South Africa, LTM.

In the long run, LTM will support SSP’s transition to an intelligent and streamlined IT infrastructure that supports its global network.

About SSP Group plc

SSP Group plc (LSE:SSPG) is a global leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations employing 49,000 colleagues in around 3,000 units across 38 countries. We specialise in designing, creating and operating a diverse range of food and drink outlets in airports, train stations and other travel hubs across six formats: sit-down and quick service restaurants, bars, cafés, lounges, and food-led convenience stores. Our extensive portfolio of brands features a mix of international, national, and local brands, tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients and customers.

Our purpose is to be the best part of the journey, and our focus is on making every journey taste better – bringing great food and welcoming hospitality to travellers across the globe. Sustainability is crucial for our long-term success, and we aim to deliver positive impact for our business while uniting stakeholders to promote a sustainable food travel sector.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM* owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.