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Mischler Financial Group and Pre-Rec Form Strategic Alliance to Expand Securitized Markets Coverage and Advance Military Veteran-Led Financial Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mischler Financial Group, the nation’s oldest minority‑ and veteran‑owned institutional brokerage firm, today announced that Isaac Cecil, founder of securitized markets workflow intelligence platform Pre-Rec and U.S. military veteran, is joining the firm to help expand its securitized products sales, trading, and banking capabilities.

“He brings a unique ability to connect sales, trading and capital markets with technology in a way that enhances outcomes for clients and partners across the structured products ecosystem.”

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Cecil brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial innovation, market experience, and combat-tested military leadership to Mischler. In his new role, Cecil will focus on deepening relationships across securitized markets and supporting the firm’s continued leadership as a veteran‑owned market participant.

As part of this collaboration, Pre‑Rec will continue to operate as an independent platform available to the broader securitized markets ecosystem. Mischler will leverage the platform internally while supporting adoption across regional and middle market institutions looking to improve market awareness and access to markets.

“Isaac’s entrepreneurial mindset, deep market relationships, and commitment to service align directly with our culture,” said Rob Karr, Head of Capital Markets at Mischler Financial Group. “He brings a unique ability to connect sales, trading and capital markets with technology in a way that enhances outcomes for clients and partners across the structured products ecosystem.”

Cecil commented, “I am thrilled to join Mischler and look forward to working with some of the industry’s most talented professionals in contributing to their mission. The firm’s service-above-self culture, large bank pedigree, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to creating value for clients make Mischler the ideal partner to support my platform’s next phase of growth.”

About Mischler Financial Group

Mischler Financial Group is the nation’s oldest minority‑ and veteran‑owned institutional brokerage firm, providing institutional sales, trading, and capital markets services to leading financial institutions, asset managers, and issuers. The firm has a long history of supporting diversity, veteran leadership, and innovation in the financial markets.

About Pre‑Rec

Pre‑Rec is a securitized markets intelligence and deal surveillance platform designed to improve market awareness, opportunity identification, and communication across broker‑dealers, buy‑side firms, and issuers. The platform leverages the industry’s best datasets and tools to support more informed decision‑making across the ecosystem.

Contacts

Media contacts: Joni Abel, joni@mischlerfinancial.com, Isaac Cecil, icecil@mischlerfinanical.com

Industry:

Mischler Financial Group

Details
Headquarters: Irvine, California
CEO: Dean Chamberlain
Employees: 50-100
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Announcing alliance between Mischler Financial Group and Pre-Rec Fixed-Income Surveillance, both veteran-owned.
Release Versions
English
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#ABS
#BrokerDealer
#CapitalMarkets
#DataDrivenFinance
#DealSurveillance
#DecisionIntelligence
#DiversityinFinance
#FinTechInnovation
#FinancialTechnology
#FixedIncome
#FixedIncomeTrading
#MBS
#MinorityOwnedBusiness
#PreRec
#RMBS
#Securitization
#StructuredProducts
#VeteranLeadership
#VeteranOwned
#VeteransInFinance
#mischlerfinancial
#securitizedmarkets

Contacts

Media contacts: Joni Abel, joni@mischlerfinancial.com, Isaac Cecil, icecil@mischlerfinanical.com

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