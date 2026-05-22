EDF power solutions North America, Red Rock Indian Band, and Fort William First Nation Announce the Selection of Northern Breeze

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF power solutions North America, Red Rock Indian Band, and Fort William First Nation have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Ontario Independent Electricity Service Operator (IESO) for Northern Breeze Energy – a wind project in partnership between EDF power solutions (50%), Red Rock Indian Band (25%), and Fort William First Nation (25%). The contract was executed as part of Ontario’s Long-Term 2 (LT2) Energy Window 1 procurement to meet the growing demand for clean electricity to supply future economic growth.

The 200-megawatt (MW) project, consisting of up to 34 wind turbines, is located on public land in Unincorporated Territory in the Jacques Township, north of Thunder Bay, and is expected to generate enough power for approximately 64,500 homes.

As one of 13 clean energy projects selected by the Ontario IESO, Northern Breeze will contribute to LT2’s total of 1,115.10 MW of contracted capacity to meet growing demand while supporting grid decarbonization. Additionally, the project represents an investment of over $700M CAD and will create approximately 250 jobs during the construction phase.

“I am delighted to see Red Rock Indian Band and Fort William First Nation come together with EDF power solutions in a true partnership to construct and deliver affordable, clean energy to serve Northern Ontario’s growing communities and economic ambitions as people and businesses choose clean energy,” said Mark Gallagher, Senior Director Development at EDF power solutions. “As one of the largest and most experienced developers of wind energy in Canada, we are confident that we have assembled a knowledgeable and dedicated team that will collaborate with the Ontario government and local stakeholders to bring this project to commercial operation.”

The Red Rock Indian Band stated, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with EDF power solutions and Fort William First Nation to advance renewable energy projects within our traditional territory. This collaboration will support the growing demand for clean, reliable energy while creating long-term economic opportunities for the Nation. Every project we undertake will be developed in a manner that respects our ancestral rights, our cultural values, and the traditions that have guided us for generations. As Anishinaabe people, we carry a sacred responsibility as stewards of this land – and it is in that spirit that we move forward. Renewable energy is not simply an economic opportunity; it is an expression of our duty to reduce our environmental footprint, strengthen our energy security, and protect the spirit of this land for the children and grandchildren who will inherit it."

Fort William First Nation added, “We are proud to be a significant equity partner in the Northern Breeze Energy project; a partnership that reflects our commitment to economic development, self-determination, and shared prosperity. This initiative represents more than a single project; it is a meaningful collaboration between Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, and EDF power solutions that ensures First Nations have a direct voice and ownership stake in the clean energy future in the Robinson Superior Treaty territory and beyond. By working together as equal partners, we are upholding our responsibilities as stewards of the land while creating long-term economic opportunities and sustainable benefits for our members and future generations.”

Northern Breeze will seek input from First Nations, local residents and communities, as well as key government agencies and stakeholders, to ensure the project is well supported and advances to meet the planned in-service date of 2029.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an affiliate of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Fort William First Nation

The Fort William Reserve, located on the western end of Lake Superior adjacent to the city of Thunder Bay, signatory to the Robinson-Superior Treaty in 1850. The traditional territories occupied and used by the Chippewas at Fort William and their residence stretched from Pigeon River to the south, north of Treaty 9 boundary and east to Nipigon. Today Fort William occupies 5815.1 hectares of land with a population close to 3000 members. Since the Treaty of 1850, Fort William has developed an excellent track record in its dealings with government and private industry in its efforts to become self-sustaining and the hub to Northwestern Ontario Indigenous businesses and communities.

About Red Rock Indian Band

The Red Rock Indian Band (RRIB) is an Ojibwe First Nation in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Council is an independent member of Union of Ontario Indians, a Provincial Territorial Organization. As of November 2020, the total registered population of the Red Rock Indian Band is 2089, with 1789 members residing off-reserve.