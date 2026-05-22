Presto and USA Cares Launch Memorial Day Campaign to Support Veterans and Military Families

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presto Phoenix, Inc. (“Presto”), the leader in enterprise-grade Voice AI for quick-service restaurants (QSRs), today announced a new campaign with USA Cares Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and military families in crisis. Beginning Memorial Day, Presto’s AI-powered drive-thru ordering solution will invite guests at select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants across the United States to contribute $1 or more donations in support of veterans and military families.

The Memorial Day campaign is part of Presto’s broader commitment to leveraging AI technology to create meaningful impact beyond restaurant operations and customer service. The initiative also serves as one of Presto’s featured programs within its “100 Days of Celebration” campaign commemorating America’s 250th birthday.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity to honor the sacrifice and service of America’s veterans and military families,” said Krishna Gupta, CEO of Presto. “We are proud to partner with USA Cares and participating restaurant operators to use our AI technology for giving back. By integrating charitable giving directly into the drive-thru experience, we hope to make it easy for Americans to support veteran families in a meaningful way.”

USA Cares provides critical financial assistance and advocacy services to post-9/11 military families facing hardship, helping veterans and their loved ones with housing, utilities, food insecurity, career transition, and emergency support.

“USA Cares is honored to partner with Presto on this innovative campaign supporting the military community,” said Matt Castor, President and CEO of USA Cares. “Every donation made through this initiative will help us continue delivering life-changing support to veterans and military families facing financial hardship. We are grateful to Presto and participating restaurant operators for helping raise awareness and providing customers with a simple way to make a difference.”

The campaign will roll out at select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations nationwide beginning Memorial Day.

About Presto

Presto is the Voice AI market leader for restaurant drive-thrus. Presto’s products increase revenue, decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, and standardize/enhance the guest experience. Presto is expanding nationwide with some of the most recognized quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the United States. Based in Silicon Valley, Presto is backed by Voice AI specialist Remus Capital and aims to deliver a full suite of Vertical AI solutions for restaurant chains to enable end-to-end automation.

About USA Cares Inc.

USA Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to military families in need. Since 2003, USA Cares has been committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families through various programs and services. The services we provide help to reduce factors that, if left unmet, can contribute to the tragically high numbers of veteran suicides.