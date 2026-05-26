Strad and FIG Partner to Help Advisors Grow Through Virtual Family & Business Office Capabilities

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strad (www.strad.com), the Virtual Family & Business Office platform built to help financial advisors grow their practices and deliver a more comprehensive client experience, today announced a strategic partnership with FIG, a financial services organization supporting growth-focused independent advisors across the United States.

The Strad + FIG Partnership enables independent advisors to deliver a Virtual Family Office experience that deepens client relationships, increases practice value, and brings Family Office benefits to more families. Share

Through this partnership, FIG advisors will gain access to Strad’s platform, enabling them to deliver a modern Virtual Family Office experience that helps households organize and manage the full scope of their financial lives.

Traditionally, Family Offices have been reserved for ultra-wealthy families with highly complex financial lives. Strad was designed to bring the structure, coordination, and benefits of a Family & Business Office to families at many levels of wealth, enabling advisors to deliver a more organized and proactive client experience without requiring the scale of a traditional family office.

As investment management becomes increasingly commoditized, advisors are looking for new ways to differentiate their practices, deepen client relationships, and build more valuable firms. Strad addresses this challenge by enabling advisors to operate as a Virtual Family & Business Office, providing a centralized environment where advisors and families can organize assets, documents, professional relationships, business interests, insurance policies, and multi-generational family structures in one secure platform.

The platform also enables advisors to coordinate more effectively with a client’s broader team of professionals, including tax advisors, trust and estate attorneys, insurance specialists, and lending professionals. By improving visibility and collaboration across these relationships, advisors can help ensure more informed decisions and better long-term outcomes for client families.

In addition, Strad helps advisors move beyond a reactive service model by providing the structure and visibility needed to anticipate life events, evolving financial needs, and planning opportunities, allowing advisors to deliver more proactive and strategic guidance.

“Advisors today need growth strategies, not just more technology,” said Russell Dow, Founder and CEO of Strad. “By partnering with FIG, we are giving advisors the ability to deliver a true Family & Business Office experience for the households they serve. This deeper level of engagement strengthens client relationships, improves coordination with a client’s other professionals, and helps advisors build more valuable, succession-ready practices.”

Strad’s platform is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and integrates seamlessly with existing advisor technology stacks, enabling advisors to implement the Virtual Family Office model without disrupting their current workflows.

“Advisors are looking for solutions that help them grow while delivering greater value to clients,” said Nicholas Ross, FIG’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Our partnership with Strad gives FIG advisors access to a powerful platform that helps them differentiate their practices, deepen relationships with clients, and position their firms for long-term success.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief that the structure and coordination traditionally associated with Family Offices should be accessible to more families — not just the ultra-wealthy.

More information is available at www.strad.com.

About Strad

Strad is a Virtual Family & Business Office platform that helps financial advisors grow their practices by delivering a more comprehensive and coordinated client experience. By bringing together assets, documents, professional relationships, business interests, insurance policies, and family structures in one secure environment, Strad enables advisors to operate as a Virtual Family Office.