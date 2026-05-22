ICE Brent and ICE WTI Perpetual Futures to Launch on OKX

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OKX, a blockchain technology and trading company serving more than 120 million customers globally, and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets including the New York Stock Exchange, today announced plans for OKX to launch perpetual futures based on ICE's Brent Crude and WTI Crude energy benchmarks.

The products are expected to be available to trade on OKX’s platform in jurisdictions where OKX is licensed to offer perpetual futures products. The new OKX contracts represent a major step forward in expanding regulated access to global commodity markets through digital asset infrastructure.

This first product collaboration between OKX and ICE comes after the companies established a strategic relationship in March 2026. ICE operates some of the world’s leading exchanges, clearing houses and market data services across energy, commodities, fixed income and equities markets.

ICE’s futures prices for Brent and WTI will underpin the new perpetual contracts offered on OKX’s platform. Brent Crude and WTI are among the world’s most widely referenced oil benchmarks.

"Oil markets are critical to the world economy. ICE’s Brent and WTI futures markets provide the benchmark prices that energy traders everywhere rely on. Bringing them into regulated perpetual futures is exactly the kind of bridge between traditional and digital markets that market participants have been asking for," said Haider Rafique, Global Managing Parter at OKX. "This launch gives retail traders access to the world's most important energy benchmarks in a regulated, transparent environment. That's a meaningful step forward as we modernize money and markets."

By integrating globally recognized commodity benchmarks into regulated digital markets, OKX and ICE are establishing new pathways for users to access some of the world’s most important energy markets.

“These new OKX perpetual contracts, based on ICE’s deep, liquid, transparent, and global oil markets, allow OKX’s customer base of 120 million retail traders to access energy benchmark products,” said Trabue Bland, Senior Vice President, Futures Exchanges at ICE.

The launch comes at a time of accelerating interest in tokenized finance, regulated derivatives and real-world asset products globally. For OKX, the launch reflects the company’s broader strategy of expanding regulated infrastructure and building products designed for long-term participation in global financial markets. OKX continues to invest in licensed market expansion, institutional infrastructure and products that bridge digital assets with traditional financial markets.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its on-chain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 120+ million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.