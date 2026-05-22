CFX and Fitness for Recovery Announce Partnership to Support Recovery Community

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFX, a Chicago-based, family-owned fitness brand with 17 locations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Fitness for Recovery, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals in recovery from substance use disorder through fitness and offering discounted memberships to any individuals in recovery.

The partnership will launch at CFX's Crest Hill location, where Fitness for Recovery participants will have access to CFX clubs, amenities, and group training opportunities in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Together, CFX and Fitness for Recovery are creating an opportunity for individuals in recovery to strengthen their physical and mental well-being while building healthy routines and meaningful community connections.

"CFX has always been about more than just a workout - it's about community," said Adam Lingafelter, CFX Crest Hill General Manager “Launching this program in Crest Hill allows us to remove barriers and make fitness more accessible for those who need it most."

"Fitness plays a powerful role in recovery," said Leanne Smith, Program Coordinator for Fitness for Recovery. "We are excited to partner with CFX to give our participants access to supportive clubs and a strong community that can help them stay committed to their long-term sobriety goals."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving lives through movement, accountability, and connection. If you are an individual in recovery from substance use disorder and would like to inquire about adding fitness to your program of recovery, please reach out to the contact information below.

About CFX

CFX is a Chicago-based, family-owned fitness brand operating 17 convenient locations and serving its communities with affordable, accessible fitness. With 24/7 access, quality equipment, and a welcoming atmosphere, CFX is committed to helping members pursue healthier lives in a clean, comfortable, and community-focused environment.

About Fitness for Recovery

Fitness for Recovery is a nonprofit organization that supports individuals in recovery from substance use disorders by promoting fitness, community, and accountability. Through structured programming and peer support, Fitness for Recovery helps participants build healthier routines, strengthen resilience, and create a foundation for lasting recovery.

For more information, stop by the CFX Crest Hill location at 1701 Larkin Ave, Crest Hill Il 60403 or visit us at www.cfxfit.com. For information about joining Fitness for Recovery or a collaboration please contact Leanne Smith, Program Coordinator: (708) 635-9411. Email: lmsmith0147@gmail.com.