SPG Launches SPG Learning Hub to Elevate Secure Facility Education Nationwide.

WARRENTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPG today announced the launch of the SPG Learning Hub, an industry-first online education platform purpose-built to elevate the physical and technical security profession. The platform will officially launch on the SPG website Monday, June 1, 2026, pre-sale course enrollment opened May 20, 2026.

Designed for security professionals responsible for any part of secure facility planning, design, construction, or accreditation, the SPG Learning Hub delivers practical, subject-matter expert–led training to support those responsible for compliance with Intelligence Community Directive, (ICD) 705 and TEMPEST standards.

At launch, the Learning Hub will feature an eight-hour on-demand Introduction to ICD 705 course divided into structured, topic-based modules. The course provides a comprehensive foundation in secure facility requirements and explains how those requirements directly influence project coordination and planning, design, construction, and accreditation, and learners can choose to enroll in the complete course or individual modules based on specific role requirements or knowledge gaps. The flexible purchasing options allow organizations to tailor training to their workforce while maintaining the option for comprehensive lifecycle education.

The on-demand model addresses a critical industry need: scalable, consistent education that does not disrupt operations. Organizations can onboard new personnel faster, reinforce institutional knowledge, and establish a shared technical baseline across dispersed teams without the cost and downtime of travel-based training alone.

“Secure facility requirements are rigorous for a reason; they support the nation’s most sensitive missions,” said Christy Bartolome, Director of SPG’s Training Division. “But written policy alone does not create expertise. The SPG Learning Hub was built to translate requirements into applied understanding. That’s why we chose to launch the Learning Hub with SPG’s comprehensive Introduction to ICD 705 Training Course. We want professionals to walk away both informed and confident in how to execute.”

While many online training platforms provide generalized overviews of requirements, SPG ensures that its courses reflect how requirements function in practice. The Learning Hub won’t be a static content library but will be continually informed by active project experience and evolving federal standards, enforcement expectations, and operational realities.

All Learning Hub courses will feature:

Structured, topic-based video modules for self-paced learning

Downloadable tools and reference materials

Certificate of Completion eligible for continuing education credits (where applicable)

SPG’s Learning Hub represents a long-term investment in strengthening the secure facility profession, and SPG will continue to add courses to the Learning Hub, such as a Site Security Manager (SSM) Training later this year.

SPG operates at the intersection of consulting, construction, and compliance training, seeing firsthand how misalignment or inconsistent interpretation can create costly delays and unnecessary risk. The Learning Hub is SPG’s way of strengthening the industry from within, equipping teams with the shared knowledge needed to execute securely, efficiently, and with confidence.

"Security policy standards only work when the professionals responsible for them truly understand how to apply them," said Jason Phillippe, CEO and Founder. "The SPG Learning Hub is about turning complex requirements into practical expertise that teams can use every day. The future of secure facility development will depend on how effectively we transfer knowledge across generations of professionals. The Learning Hub is our commitment to making that knowledge accessible, practical, and enduring.”

Pre-sale enrollment opened May 20, 2026, and the platform officially launches June 1, 2026. In addition to individual enrollment, group enrollment options are offered upon request. Organizations may also request a live Q&A session with an SPG subject-matter expert to reinforce learning and address real-world project considerations. Enrollment is available to U.S. citizens in the United States and abroad.

For more information or to enroll, visit: SPGsecure.com

About SPG

SPG is a full, end-to-end secure facility (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities/Special Access Program Facilities, SCIF/SAPF) consulting, construction, and specialized training company. SPG serves as a subject-matter expert on the highly detailed and rigorously enforced construction specifications governing SCIF and SAPF facilities under federal laws, policies, regulations, and national security standards. These facilities support the most sensitive national security missions across the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of War, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice. SPG’s clients include U.S. Government departments and agencies as well as Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, SPG also has team members located across the country. SPGsecure.com