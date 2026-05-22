KBRA Assigns Rating to Frontline Insurance Reciprocal Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a BBB+ Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) to Frontline Insurance Reciprocal Exchange (“FIRE” or the “Exchange”). The Outlook for the rating is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

FIRE is a newly formed Florida-domiciled reciprocal insurer established to write admitted Florida residential property business, primarily homeowners and fire/dwelling coverage. The rating reflects adequate initial capitalization and manageable projected underwriting leverage for the planned operating profile, recurring statutory capital formation through subscriber surplus contributions, and a conservative initial investment profile emphasizing liquidity and capital preservation. FIRE also benefits from alignment with Frontline Insurance Group’s (“Frontline”) established admitted Florida residential property platform, primarily through First Protective Insurance Company (FPIC), including existing pricing, underwriting, reserving, claims, reinsurance, and independent agency distribution capabilities. Frontline’s local market position, brand recognition, demonstrated recent production trends, experienced management team, and scalable operating infrastructure support a more developed operating profile than a stand-alone start-up. In addition, the catastrophe reinsurance program is expected to reduce retained loss volatility and support entity-level catastrophe risk management as FIRE scales.

Balancing these strengths, FIRE is a newly formed statutory risk-bearing entity with no standalone operating history, demonstrated earnings record, or claims experience through a natural catastrophe event. Initial capital quality is constrained by reliance on surplus note capital, and future capital improvement depends on retained earnings, subscriber surplus contributions, and successful business plan execution. The rating is further constrained by concentration in Florida residential property, which exposes FIRE to catastrophe risk, weather-related volatility, Florida-specific regulatory and litigation developments, rate adequacy pressure, and reinsurance market conditions. While reinsurance is expected to materially mitigate retained loss exposure, FIRE remains dependent on continued access to reinsurance capacity at economically viable terms.

Rating Sensitivities

Sustained execution above the business plan provided to KBRA, supported by favorable production, underwriting profitability, statutory surplus growth, improved capital quality, stronger catastrophe protection, lower net retention relative to surplus, broader high-quality reinsurance counterparty diversification, or meaningful product or geographic diversification that becomes material, profitable, and established while maintaining underwriting discipline, could result in positive rating action. Adverse execution relative to the business plan provided to KBRA, including production shortfalls, weaker underwriting performance, lower-than-expected subscriber surplus contributions, deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalization, underwriting leverage, capital quality, or liquidity, reduced reinsurance availability or weaker terms, counterparty credit deterioration, recoverability concerns, insufficient reinstatement protection, losses exceeding program limits, adverse attritional loss trends, rate inadequacy, material catastrophe losses, adverse reserve development, or a material weakening of management continuity or access to Frontline’s operating capabilities, could result in negative rating action.

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Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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