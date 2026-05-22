HealthNet and AndHealth Celebrate Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting at Barrington Location, Improving Medication Access Across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthNet and AndHealth celebrated the ribbon cutting of the newly opened HealthNet Pharmacy this week, marking a major investment in affordable pharmacy access, integrated specialty care, and medication support services for patients across Central Indiana. The new pharmacy is located inside HealthNet Specialty Care at Barrington Health & Dental Center on Indianapolis’ east side and expands the organization’s ability to serve patients facing rising barriers to medication access and specialty care.

"This pharmacy represents access, partnership, and our commitment to making healthcare easier to navigate for the patients and families who count on us every day,” said René Kougel, President and CEO of HealthNet. Share

The expanded pharmacy offers retail pharmacy services, specialty medications, prescription affordability support, insurance and prior authorization assistance, medication delivery, and integrated care coordination alongside HealthNet’s medical teams. The initiative is powered through HealthNet’s partnership with AndHealth, a Columbus, Ohio-based healthcare company focused on improving access and outcomes in specialty care and specialty pharmacy for Community Health Centers (CHCs).

The ribbon cutting comes as Indiana and communities nationwide continue to experience pharmacy closures and widening healthcare access gaps, especially among medically underserved populations. 96% of HealthNet’s patients are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, and nearly 80% of patients are on Medicaid or uninsured. HealthNet leaders emphasized that these challenges disproportionately affect patients managing chronic conditions, seniors, Medicaid beneficiaries, individuals with transportation barriers, and patients navigating complex specialty medications.

“When a pharmacy closes, it creates real barriers,” said René Kougel, President and CEO of HealthNet. “For many patients, a trusted pharmacist is a critical part of their healthcare team. This pharmacy represents much more than a renovated building or expanded services. It represents access, partnership, and our commitment to making healthcare easier to navigate for the patients and families who count on us every day.”

Through the partnership with AndHealth, patients can now receive integrated specialty care and pharmacy support within their medical home, reducing delays in care and improving medication access.

Alexandria Crumble-Owolabi, Pharmacy Manager at HealthNet Pharmacy, said the expansion reflects a commitment to removing practical barriers that prevent patients from receiving care.

“When we learned of nearby pharmacies unfortunately closing their doors, we sprang into action to ensure patients could find a healthcare home here at HealthNet Pharmacy,” said Crumble-Owolabi. “Through our specialty pharmacy services, we offer various financial assistance options to provide life-altering support, helping patients get access to affordable medications for chronic conditions they otherwise would not be able to afford.”

Community leaders and elected officials joined HealthNet and AndHealth for the event, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks, Congressman André Carson, Indiana State Senator Fady Qaddoura, and Mitch Roob, Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Roob’s participation carried additional significance following Indiana’s recent decision to exempt Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) from proposed Medicaid-related 340B drug pricing restrictions. HealthNet leadership thanked Governor Mike Braun, Secretary Roob, and Indiana Medicaid Director Audrey Frenzel for preserving the ability of health centers to continue leveraging the federal 340B program to improve medication affordability and access for vulnerable Hoosiers.

“If you can’t access that Medicaid pharmacy benefit, do you really have it?” said Secretary Roob during the event. “That’s the reason really — to ensure that we continue to provide access to our patient populations.”

Senator Qaddoura also highlighted the importance of reducing healthcare access barriers for working families and underserved residents across Indianapolis.

“Healthcare is personal,” said Qaddoura. “Healthcare means families can thrive. Healthcare means that we can serve our families and our communities and continue our employment and be productive members of our communities.”

The emotional centerpiece of the event came from HealthNet patient and Board Chair Toby Salyers, who shared how the pharmacy dramatically reduced the burden of managing his family’s medications.

“Today, all of my prescriptions are filled at the HealthNet Pharmacy,” said Salyers. “When I transferred my medications and saw the cost, it was seriously like the heavens opened up and the angels sang.”

The new pharmacy expansion further positions HealthNet as a growing hub for integrated, community-based care in Central Indiana, combining primary care, specialty care, pharmacy, behavioral health, and social support services in one coordinated care model.

About HealthNet

Founded in 1968, HealthNet is one of Indiana’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), serving more than 55,000 patients annually across Marion, Monroe, and Morgan counties. HealthNet provides primary care, dental, pediatric, OB/GYN, behavioral health, pharmacy, specialty care, and support services through a network of community health centers and outreach programs focused on improving access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

To learn more, visit indyhealthnet.org.

About AndHealth

AndHealth helps Community Health Centers (CHCs) radically improve access and outcomes in specialty care for patients, providing everything CHCs need to deliver in-house specialty care and specialty and retail pharmacy, built for the unique needs of our medically underserved populations.

AndHealth is dedicated to helping CHCs become an even larger and more successful part of our healthcare system. Based in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland and the team that built Ohio’s first healthcare technology unicorn, who have dedicated their lives to transformative innovation that improves access for patients. AndHealth is supported by key investors including the American Medical Association’s innovation subsidiary, Francisco Partners, and the state of Ohio’s economic development organization. To learn more, visit AndHealth.com.