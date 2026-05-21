Registrar Corp and U.S. Commercial Service Strengthen Partnership to Support Australian Companies Expanding into the U.S.

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Registrar Corp, the global leader in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory compliance services, partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service – Australia to host a high-level industry networking event at the U.S. Consulate General’s Residence in Sydney on May 14, 2026. The event convened Australian exporters, trade associations, and government representatives across FDA-regulated industries, reinforcing a shared commitment to enabling confident, compliant expansion into the U.S. market.

We’re proud to collaborate with the U.S. Commercial Service and the many trade associations and industry partners to support Australian exporters. Share

The collaboration underscores the critical role of trusted partnerships in helping Australian businesses navigate the complexities of U.S. regulatory requirements. By combining the U.S. Commercial Service’s market access expertise with Registrar Corp’s deep regulatory capabilities, the partnership provides exporters with the guidance, connections, and confidence needed to accelerate growth while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Registrar Corp supports companies worldwide in meeting U.S. FDA requirements across food and beverage, medical devices, cosmetics, and drugs—helping ensure efficient market entry, uninterrupted supply chains, and consumer protection. Together with the U.S. Commercial Service, the organization is strengthening pathways for Australian companies to scale successfully in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

“Events like this are valuable because they bring together like-minded organizations that are all working toward the same goal—helping businesses successfully expand to global markets while keeping consumers safe in the process. We’re proud to collaborate with the U.S. Commercial Service and the many trade associations and industry partners to support Australian exporters,” said Tim Rourk, CRO of Registrar Corp.

The U.S.–Australia trade relationship remains one of the strongest globally, with Australian exporters recognized for quality, innovation, and reliability. This partnership further enhances the support ecosystem available to companies entering or expanding within the U.S., reducing regulatory friction and accelerating time to market.

“The United States and Australia share one of the strongest and most dynamic trading and investment relationships in the world. We’re pleased to partner with Registrar Corp to provide companies the information and connections they need to succeed,” said Jeremy Cornforth, U.S. Consul General in Sydney.

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp's mission is to keep consumers safe and healthy by helping food, beverage, cosmetics, medical devices, and drug companies meet compliance requirements. We are the world's largest compliance company with over 35,000 clients in 180 countries. To learn more, visit RegistrarCorp.com.