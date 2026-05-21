KBRA Credit Ratings to Be Included in Bloomberg CMBS Index Methodology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA today announced that its credit ratings will be incorporated into Bloomberg Index Services Limited’s CMBS index rating methodology, effective with the June 2026 month-end index rebalance.

The Bloomberg CMBS index is a widely followed benchmark used by institutional investors to track the performance of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities and support portfolio construction, risk management, and relative value analysis. The index includes more than 2,300 securities representing nearly $447 billion in market value, based on Bloomberg data as of March 31, 2026.

KBRA will become the fourth rating agency included in the Bloomberg CMBS index rating methodology, which incorporates ratings from multiple agencies within a rules-based framework designed to promote consistency and transparency in index construction.

“KBRA’s inclusion in the Bloomberg CMBS index rating methodology reflects the growing reliance investors place on our ratings, surveillance, and credit insights across the structured finance market,” said Kate Kennedy, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at KBRA. “As an investor-focused rating agency, KBRA is committed to providing transparent, data-driven credit opinions that investors have come to rely on in their investment and risk management processes. Our inclusion in the index further expands investors’ ability to incorporate KBRA ratings into their analysis and portfolio decisions.”

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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