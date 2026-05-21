Cornerstone Brings Workforce Readiness to the Agentic Enterprise with Salesforce

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a global leader in workforce readiness solutions, today announced new integrations and an extension of its partnership with Salesforce that brings Cornerstone Workforce AI™ directly into where work happens for the Agentic Enterprise.

With the integration of Cornerstone Workforce AI across Agentforce, including Agentforce IT Service and HR Service management, as well as Slack, organizations are better equipped to address how they lead when faced with high-stakes workforce decisions. Share

Cornerstone Workforce AI is the intelligence platform for workforce readiness that delivers the insights leaders want, the skills people need, and AI agents that make action easy. With the new integration of Cornerstone Workforce AI across Agentforce, including Agentforce IT Service and HR Service management, as well as Slack, organizations are better equipped to address the challenge of how they lead when faced with high-stakes workforce decisions. An agentic enterprise is a business where people and intelligent AI agents work together. AI agents can reason, adapt and act on their own, powered by signals and data from systems across an enterprise.

A key component of the Cornerstone Workforce AI platform is the Cornerstone People Graph™, a context graph that brings together data from systems of record, such as Salesforce Customer 360, and signals from the places people collaborate, such as Slack, to develop a continuously evolving understanding of the business, its leaders and employees. Pre-built agents leverage the Cornerstone People Graph to operationalize key outcomes for the business, such as dramatically accelerating the readiness of employees to take on new roles, recommending tasks that can be automated by AI for each function, coaching managers through performance conversations and empowering employees to explore internal opportunities for career mobility.

The new integration with Salesforce allows an organization to harness the power of Cornerstone Workforce AI in a completely headless fashion from Slack.

“One of the biggest challenges organizations face today is making workforce readiness a live, continuous capability for employees,” said Muddu Sudhakar, SVP & GM, Agentforce IT Service & HR Service at Salesforce. “We’re working through this challenge head on by partnering with Cornerstone to integrate workforce management, talent, skills and context into employee workflows exactly when and where they need them, all while Agentforce works to resolve their most pressing and high priority HR and IT service issues.”

“Most organizations operate with workforce data spread across disconnected systems,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO of Cornerstone. “Employees navigate fragmented HR and IT support. Managers make staffing and development decisions on incomplete information. HR spends too much time on manual analysis instead of on strategic actions. Cornerstone brings deep knowledge of every employee, from skills and readiness to their growth. Integrating Cornerstone across Salesforce products helps translate that intelligence into coordinated actions in the flow of work, helping power the agentic enterprise.”

The foundation of the partnership between Salesforce and Cornerstone has grown over the past year, including Cornerstone’s initial integration into the Salesforce ecosystem, expanded AI interoperability, and the shared agentic architecture that now makes this kind of deployment possible at scale.

Learn more about Cornerstone Workforce AI at cornerstoneondemand.com.

About Cornerstone

At Cornerstone, we believe in AI that works in the service of people, amplifying their judgment to drive high-performing, future-ready organizations forward. Cornerstone Workforce AI™, an intelligence platform for workforce readiness, brings together workforce and labor market data into a proprietary Cornerstone People Graph™, translating signals into intelligence, targeting learning where it matters, developing critical skills, and surfacing hidden talent. Delivered as an open, enterprise platform, Cornerstone Workforce AI is built for scale, security, and trust, with certified AI guardrails across whatever application your people work every day. As an industry leader, Cornerstone is helping approximately 7,000 organizations, 140M+ users, across 186 countries build continuous workforce readiness.