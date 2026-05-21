Judi Health Partners with CLEAR as a Preferred Identity Verification Partner to Power Secure, Interoperable Health Benefits Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judi Health, the enterprise health technology company and benefits administrator, today announced it has partnered with CLEAR, the secure identity company, as a preferred identity verification partner. Through the collaboration, CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform, will be integrated into Judi®, Judi Health’s proprietary enterprise health platform.

Identification is a persistent inefficiency across healthcare, rooted in fragmentation across payers, providers, patients, and pharmacies. Imagine the possibilities if a patient's identity could move seamlessly and securely across the system. Share

By digitizing the patient intake process, CLEAR’s partnership with Judi Health will support secure and interoperable access to a patient’s digital identity through CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform. With Judi’s unique unified and connected architecture, pharmacy, medical, dental, and vision benefits are centralized and real-time coverage verification, eligibility checks, prior authorization workflows, and greater transparency into the cost of procedures and prescriptions are all possible.

As a part of the Medicare App Library, CLEAR provides identity verification for major health systems to support the "Kill the Clipboard" initiative, so that patients can securely access their records across providers, platforms, and applications.

For Judi Health and its enterprises, which administer health benefits claims for a rapidly growing population of over 5 million contracted PBM lives and more than 54 million health plan members, integrating high-assurance identity infrastructure is a strategic priority. The goal is to reduce manual verification, eliminate redundant intake processes, and improve how health information moves across systems.

“Identification is one of the most persistent inefficiencies that we see across healthcare, rooted in fragmentation across payers, providers, patients, and pharmacy. When a patient’s identity can’t move seamlessly across the system, neither can their care,” said Sunil Budhrani, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Strategy and Medical Officer at Judi Health. “CLEAR1 is already powering identity verification for leading health systems and the Medicare App Library. This partnership is part of our continued effort to remove layers of misaligned infrastructure between a patient and their healthcare providers and benefits.”

Judi Health’s selection of CLEAR1 reflects the company’s continued investment in best-in-class technology partnerships to modernize health benefit administration for the industry. As Judi Health expands its platform across employer and health plan markets, including Medicare and Medicaid plans, the company is prioritizing secure data infrastructure, operational efficiency, and a better experience for the millions of members it serves.

“The U.S. healthcare system has too many points where misaligned technology and fragmented processes create friction for the people who need care,” said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Judi Health. “We designed Judi to be the infrastructure this country needs, and that means making sure every layer of it is built on trusted, modern technology. CLEAR has earned that trust across some of the most demanding environments in healthcare. This partnership is a direct extension of that commitment.”

“Accessing benefits and health information should be simple, secure, and on a patient's terms,” said David Bardan, SVP, Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “By integrating CLEAR1 into the Judi platform, Judi Health is making it easier to verify identity and connect the information needed to support a more seamless benefits experience.”

CLEAR1 is Full Service certified by the Kantara Initiative for NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2), high-assurance standards foundational to trusted healthcare data exchange and increasingly aligned with federal interoperability frameworks.

About Judi Health

Judi Health is a health technology company providing benefit administration solutions to employers, unions, health plans, and government entities. Judi Health replaces fragmented, outdated systems with the industry's first Unified Claims Processing™ architecture, seamlessly consolidating pharmacy and medical benefit administration on a single, secure platform. By delivering true price transparency, eliminating unnecessary middleman fees, and leveraging advanced AI-powered care delivery, Judi Health helps clients achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and service levels.

At Judi Health, we're deploying the infrastructure our country needs to deliver the healthcare we all deserve. We are the intelligence platform powering benefits plans for millions of Americans and proudly leading the next generation of care. To learn more, visit www.judi.health.