MotorOne Signs Exclusive Partnership with Leading Korean Dash Cam Manufacturer FINEDIGITAL

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MotorOne has entered into an exclusive partnership with FINEDIGITAL, one of Korea’s leading dash cam manufacturers, as the Australian automotive aftermarket group expands its driver protection and mobility offering across Australia.

The partnership reflects continued expansion within Australia’s automotive aftermarket sector, as distributors and vehicle solution providers broaden their offering beyond traditional accessory categories into software-enabled vehicle solutions. Share

The agreement supports MotorOne’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the growing vehicle technology segment of the Australian automotive aftermarket, where demand for advanced in-vehicle solutions continues to increase.

FINEDIGITAL, known for its FineVu brand of dash cams and automotive electronics technologies, has established a strong presence in the Korean market through its advanced imaging and mobility solutions.

The partnership reflects continued expansion within Australia’s automotive aftermarket sector, as distributors and vehicle solution providers broaden their offering beyond traditional accessory categories into software-enabled vehicle solutions.

MotorOne has continued expanding its aftermarket and vehicle protection platform across Australia, with increasing focus on integrated mobility and driver protection solutions.

The agreement is expected to support further growth opportunities for MotorOne within Australia’s evolving automotive aftermarket ecosystem.