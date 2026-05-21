Boys & Girls Clubs of America and FOX Sports Increase Youth Access to Soccer Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boys & Girls Clubs of America and FOX Sports today announced an expanded collaboration that will increase access to soccer for young people nationwide, building on a shared commitment to grow the game beyond one-time events and into lasting community impact. Together, the organizations aim to remove barriers to participation and create meaningful pathways for youth to engage with the sport both on and off the field.

Through this collaboration, FOX Sports and its parent company, Fox Corporation, will invest $500,000 in Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand affordable, high-quality soccer programming to more than 26,000 Boys & Girls Club youth across the country. This funding will equip local Clubs with resources to strengthen existing programs, train more than 160 new coaches, and certify at least 80 teen referees—creating leadership and workforce development opportunities for young people.

As interest in soccer continues to rise across the United States, financial barriers still prevent many families from participating. Boys & Girls Clubs of America and FOX Sports are addressing this gap by investing in accessible youth programs that foster skill-building, confidence, teamwork, and connection.

“Soccer is more than a game -- it has the power to bring people together and create opportunities for young people to grow as athletes, teammates and leaders,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “As a team-based sport, soccer supports more than cardiovascular fitness. Research published in PLOS ONE, based on data from more than 11,000 U.S. children and adolescents, found that team sports participation was associated with fewer mental health difficulties compared with non-participation. Additional research published in Sports found that adolescents involved in team sports report higher self-esteem and life satisfaction. Through our efforts with FOX Sports, we’re expanding access to soccer so more kids and teens can experience the physical, emotional and social benefits that come from being part of a team.”

In addition to program delivery, the organizations are introducing Soccer Forward Fests, community-based events designed to celebrate the sport, elevate the voices and stories of Club youth, and highlight the impact of this collaboration across the country. Furthering the efforts of and in collaboration with U.S. Soccer, these events will extend to additional local Clubs, enabling them to host their own festivals and deepen engagement within their communities. Events have already taken place at the Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach and the Grousbeck Club of Charlestown in Boston, with more planned nationwide through the end of this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“As FOX Sports prepares to present the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history, we have a unique opportunity to ensure the tournament’s legacy is measured not only by unforgettable moments on the pitch, but by the lasting impact it creates in communities nationwide,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “We are honored to support the efforts of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Common Goal, U.S. Soccer Foundation and others to expand access to soccer and create opportunities for the next generation both on and off the field.”

Together, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and FOX Sports are broadening access to soccer, strengthening youth development, and expanding pathways into the sport for the next generation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 5,500 Clubs serve over 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Learn more at BGCA.org and on social media.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing Fox Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com, which provides instant scores, stats and stories from across the sports world. Live streaming video of FOX Sports content is available via FOX One, Fox Corporation’s wholly owned, direct to consumer streaming service. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and the UFL and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.