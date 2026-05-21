Ontada Integrates Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Data to Enrich Its Data Ecosystem

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontada®, a McKesson business dedicated to real-world oncology data and insights, announced the integration of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) data into Ontada’s data ecosystem. FCS is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network), a network of independent, community-based providers. As part of McKesson’s portfolio of solutions supporting patient care, Ontada works closely with The US Oncology Network to connect with community oncologists across the country, offering unparalleled, rapid insights into testing and treatment behavior and biomarker data. This allows biopharma to leverage real-world data (RWD) that truly reflects the community oncology landscape.

The collaboration connects rich, real-world clinical data with advanced analytics and evidence generation, creating stronger insights that can help improve patient care in the community setting. By incorporating FCS data into Ontada-led solutions, including data from more than 530 providers, the collaboration expands real-world insights by better representing diverse, community-based patient populations. Together, this work is designed to accelerate care advancements, support more efficient and scalable research, and enhance engagement with life sciences partners — all with the goal of advancing patient outcomes in community oncology. Ultimately, this helps community providers stay independent while benefiting from data-driven insights that reflect how care is delivered in the real world.

“By collaborating to integrate FCS’ data into our ecosystem, we are expanding our real-world data to better reflect the realities of community oncology,” said Christine Davis, president, Ontada. “This broader perspective strengthens research, informs decisions and supports more personalized, effective care for patients.”

Expanded Product Capabilities Across Ontada’s Portfolio

As part of this integration, Ontada’s product offerings include significant updates:

ON.Dispensing: Ontada’s dispensing footprint has expanded with more than 270,000 additional oral prescriptions annually spanning 4,000+ unique National Drug Codes (NDC) from FCS, providing greater understanding of in-office dispensing across community oncology practices.

Ontada’s dispensing footprint has expanded with more than spanning from FCS, providing greater understanding of in-office dispensing across community oncology practices. Clinical DataViews Alerts & Reports: Broader patient cohorts, additional geographic awareness, increased longitudinal depth, and earlier clinical signals tied to real-world treatment adoption.

Broader patient cohorts, additional geographic awareness, increased longitudinal depth, and earlier clinical signals tied to real-world treatment adoption. Real-World Evidence Portfolio: Strengthened through enhanced representativeness and scale across community oncology populations. Additionally, deepened insights through collaboration with FCS Real-World Evidence researchers for FCS-specific engagements.

Strengthened through enhanced representativeness and scale across community oncology populations. Additionally, deepened insights through collaboration with FCS Real-World Evidence researchers for FCS-specific engagements. Real-World Research Projects: Expanded data assets power new observational studies and extend findings from research collaborations.

Expanded data assets power new observational studies and extend findings from research collaborations. Ontada Learn: Ontada Learn is Ontada’s provider education platform, delivering targeted education on new therapies, testing and guidelines. With FCS integration, Ontada Learn expands its reach, enabling biopharma to connect with more clinicians and deliver educational content informed by clinical trial and real-world evidence.

Together, these enhancements strengthen Ontada’s ability to deliver actionable insights that reflect how cancer care is delivered in community settings, where most patients receive treatment.

“FCS has long been committed to advancing research and improving patient care through real-world data,” said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician. “By deepening our collaboration with Ontada, we are strengthening the impact of our data to support evidence generation that benefits patients, providers, and the broader oncology community.”

Advancing Real-World Evidence for Biopharma

The integration reinforces Ontada’s and FCS’ shared commitment to real-world evidence and strengthens McKesson’s leadership in oncology data and technology. For biopharma partners, this work delivers earlier confidence in the scale, clinical richness, and representativeness of Ontada’s data — supporting more informed decision-making across research, development, and commercialization.

About Ontada®

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the belief that precise insights—delivered exactly at the point of need—can save more patients’ lives. Ontada connects the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by leading life sciences companies. For more information, visit ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology & Multispecialty

Our Oncology & Multispecialty segment delivers a portfolio of integrated solutions that support patient care by accelerating drug development, expanding access to high-quality care close to home and ensuring life-saving therapies reach the patients who need them most. We provide practice management, technology solutions, specialty drug distribution, clinical trial and group purchasing services, along with pharmacy solutions for community-based oncology practices and multispecialty providers in retina and ophthalmology. We partner behind the scenes with healthcare providers in local communities, supporting their operations so that they can stay focused on who matters most – patients.