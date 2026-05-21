eClinicalWorks and healow Genie Help Capital Area Health Network Transform Patient Call Experience, Eliminating 45-Minute Wait Times

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest ambulatory cloud EHRs, today announced that a 34-provider Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Capital Area Health Network (CAHN), has dramatically improved patient access and front-office efficiency by implementing healow GenieTM, an AI-powered contact center solution. The AI technology helps manage 80% of the total patient call volumes, reducing wait times, and ensuring patients get timely access to care.

"This solution isn’t about replacing anyone—it’s about supporting our staff, improving access, and making sure our patients are heard." Share

Prior to implementing healow Genie, CAHN received approximately 450 patient calls daily, overwhelming their front-office staff. Patient wait times regularly reached 30–45 minutes, frustrating callers. The health center spent thousands of dollars replacing phone systems, yet calls still couldn’t get through.

“healow Genie is a game changer, and if you really engage with it, it truly simplifies your day,” said Tracy Causey, CEO of Capital Area Health Network. “We were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to solve our phone issues, and nothing worked. Patients were also very frustrated with the long wait times – they were even leaving negative public reviews. The seamless EHR integration made the adoption process smooth and easy. This solution isn’t about replacing anyone—it’s about supporting our staff, improving access, and making sure our patients are heard.”

By utilizing healow Genie, CAHN has transformed its patient experience. Patient calls are now answered promptly with no wait times. Also, wait times have dropped significantly when a call transfer is required. The structured AI prompts gather key information upfront—so when calls are transferred, staff already have the context, enabling faster, and more meaningful conversations.

healow Genie handles all routine questions, practice information, medication refill requests, and appointment-related questions, freeing staff to focus on complex and urgent needs. As a 24/7 solution, healow Genie supports after-hours calls, allowing patients with routine queries to reach the practice after work—ensuring the health center prioritizes urgent issues during the day. As a result, CAHN has witnessed increased patient appointments, and more patients are successfully getting on schedule.

“The success of Capital Area Health Network proves how the right AI solution, integrated within the EHR, helps improve patient access, reduce operational costs, and empower staff rather than replacing them.” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder at eClinicalWorks. “By automating routine interactions, managing medication refill requests, and promptly answering patient calls, healow Genie ensures phone systems are not being clogged and enables staff to operate efficiently and confidently.”

About Capital Area Health Network

Capital Area Health Network has grown from a single location into a network of three medical centers, one dental center, and a mobile health unit serving the entire Metropolitan Richmond area. For over 20 years, CAHN has been offering comprehensive healthcare services including dental, family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, internal medicine, psychiatry, and psychology, ensuring high-quality, compassionate care for underserved communities. They also provide transportation services to patients within a 12-mile radius. For more information, visit www.cahealthnet.org.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit www.genie.healow.com

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation, offering cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. The company supports ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems to manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. A large network of over 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for its flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. By combining innovation, leading-edge technology, and showcasing a strong commitment towards patient safety, eClinicalWorks empowers practices to grow and thrive amid the 21st-century challenges in healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow eClinicalWorks on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.