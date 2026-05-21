Inovalon and Face Rock Enterprises Collaborate to Care for Tribal Health Organizations

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a collaboration with Face Rock, a firm with over 100 years of combined experience in tribal healthcare operations, reimbursement structures, and program administration. This collaboration expands access to Inovalon’s advanced revenue cycle capabilities, which are built to support the operational, funding, and governance structures unique to tribal health systems.

Tribal health organizations operate in one of the most complex and resource-constrained environments in healthcare. More than 35% of American Indian and Alaska Native individuals under age 65 rely on Medicaid, underscoring both the funding challenges and administrative complexity these providers navigate. In this environment, accurate and timely reimbursement is critical to sustaining access to care.

“Tribal health organizations have long operated with fewer financial resources and less administrative support than comparable health systems, and that gap has real consequences for the communities they serve,” said Bill Mattecheck, CEO of Face Rock Enterprises. “Through this collaboration with Inovalon, we’re providing tribal communities with access to Inovalon’s technology and analytics to strengthen financial stability and reduce administrative complexity.”

Through this collaboration, tribal health organizations will have the opportunity to gain access to Inovalon’s capabilities across the patient and revenue cycle, supported by national-scale data, connectivity, and analytics. While the initial focus is on strengthening revenue cycle performance, the broader objective is to help organizations operate with greater visibility, coordination, and efficiency across both financial and care delivery workflows.

“Tribal health organizations are doing mission-critical work in one of the most complex billing environments in healthcare, often without sufficient infrastructure to support it,” said Karly Rowe, President of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit. “We’re honored to work alongside Face Rock to help tribal health organizations more-effectively capture their revenue and reinvest it back into the communities they serve.”

Together, Inovalon and Face Rock bring a differentiated combination of strengths - Inovalon’s national-scale data and revenue cycle technology, and Face Rock’s tribal health expertise - uniquely enabling solutions aligned to the distinct billing, funding, and governance requirements of tribal health organizations. This collaboration builds on Inovalon’s growing presence across community-based and underserved provider segments, including over 100 IHS and tribal health-based organizations serving urban and rural populations nationwide.

To learn more about Inovalon’s solutions for provider organizations, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. We bring together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 99 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 733,000 clinical settings, and 458 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.