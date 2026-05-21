Cohesity and CISA Announce Cybersecurity Information Sharing Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security, today announced a partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The partnership establishes a framework for voluntary cybersecurity information sharing and collaboration between Cohesity and CISA. It enables both organizations to share threat intelligence and coordinate efforts to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber risks affecting critical infrastructure and the broader digital ecosystem.

“This partnership reinforces Cohesity’s commitment to working closely with federal partners to strengthen national cyber resilience across the communities, enterprises, and government agencies we serve,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief executive officer and president, Cohesity. “We’re proud to deepen our information sharing and coordination with CISA, enhancing our ability to help organizations defend against evolving cyber threats while supporting national cybersecurity efforts.”

Under the partnership, collaboration may take place in both direct and broader information-sharing settings. In direct engagements, Cohesity and CISA may exchange cybersecurity information such as threat alerts, analysis reports, indicator bulletins, malware analysis, and other timely reporting. In CISA-convened forums, Cohesity may collaborate alongside public and private sector stakeholders to address emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and cybersecurity risks.

This partnership does not constitute an endorsement by CISA or the Department of Homeland Security of any Cohesity product or service.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Fortune Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.