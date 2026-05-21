CORRECTING and REPLACING QAD | Redzone Expands Collaboration with AWS and TCS to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation and ERP Modernization

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The collaboration enables companies to move away from high risk, legacy enterprise systems and leverage modern ERP and AI to build a true System of Action. Share

QAD | REDZONE EXPANDS COLLABORATION WITH AWS AND TCS TO ACCELERATE AI-DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION AND ERP MODERNIZATION

This collaboration enables manufacturers to deploy AI-driven capabilities today, generate immediate value, and transition to a modern ERP environment on their own terms

QAD | Redzone, the company delivering the leading manufacturing platform, powered by Agentic AI that executes work and decisions across the business, from the shop floor to the top floor, announced an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud services provider, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

QAD | Redzone will help manufacturers modernize operations faster, scale execution with confidence, and unlock the full value of agentic AI without the excessive cost, disruption, time and staffing associated with traditional ERP.

QAD | Redzone is collaborating with AWS and TCS to deliver a highly secure, agile architecture and services offering tailored for mid-market manufacturers. The collaboration enables companies to move away from high risk, legacy enterprise systems and leverage modern ERP and AI to build a true System of Action.

“Manufacturers don’t need another massive ERP overhaul—they need results now,” said Amit Sharma, QAD President - Manufacturing ERP. “This collaboration allows them to flexibly deploy intelligent capabilities immediately and fund their transformation with real savings.”

The Three Pillars of the Collaboration

The alliance aligns cloud infrastructure, transformation services, and industry-specific software into a single, scalable operating model:

QAD | Redzone (The System of Action): Delivers deep manufacturing DNA and ChampionAI (Agentic AI) to automate mundane tasks and proactively attack margin leaks. QAD ChampionAI acts as a "smart layer" that can be deployed alongside existing ERP environments.

Delivers deep manufacturing DNA and ChampionAI (Agentic AI) to automate mundane tasks and proactively attack margin leaks. QAD ChampionAI acts as a "smart layer" that can be deployed alongside existing ERP environments. AWS (The Trusted Foundation): Provides secure, scalable cloud infrastructure purpose-built for manufacturing workloads. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes it easy to build and scale generative AI applications and agents, AWS enables manufacturers to deploy intelligent automation and real-time operational insights with the reliability, security, and global reach that production environments demand.

Provides secure, scalable cloud infrastructure purpose-built for manufacturing workloads. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes it easy to build and scale generative AI applications and agents, AWS enables manufacturers to deploy intelligent automation and real-time operational insights with the reliability, security, and global reach that production environments demand. TCS (The Transformation Guide): Acts as the strategic architect, managing the move away from "rip-and-replace" ERP deployments toward a phased project and two-tiered option that ensures business continuity.

A New Model: System of Action for Manufacturing

At the core of the collaboration is a flexible architecture and set of services that allow manufacturers to maintain existing enterprise systems for financial and corporate governance while deploying QAD’s manufacturing-focused capabilities directly at the plant level.

Manufacturers can adopt a two-tier strategy to achieve operational agility at the plant level by utilizing purpose-built tools specifically designed for the complexities of the shop floor. This approach ensures that local facilities have the specialized functionality they need to excel, while still maintaining seamless integration with corporate finance systems for unified global reporting. Ultimately, this model facilitates a significantly faster deployment, allowing organizations to modernize their production environments without the risk of major business disruptions.

Designed for Real-World Manufacturing Challenges

The AI solution is built for high-impact scenarios:

Replace lengthy, high-risk migrations with incremental modernization

Rapidly onboard acquired plants or exit Transition Service Agreements (TSAs) faster

Empower plant-level transformation with real-time intelligence and autonomy

Leverage a 60-day Proof of Concept to validate ROI on live production lines

Capitalize on self-funding transformation to finance broader ERP modernization

Manufacturers no longer need to choose between operational efficiency and ERP modernization. With QAD | Redzone, TCS, and AWS, they can deploy AI-driven capabilities today, generate immediate value, and transition to a modern ERP environment on their own terms.

“Speed will define the next era of manufacturing,” added Sharma. “Those who act now will lead.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About QAD | Redzone

QAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD | Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.