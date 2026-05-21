Cranium AI Acquires Aiceberg to Strengthen its End-to-End AI Security, Governance and Agentic AI Platform

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cranium AI, the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, today announced the acquisition of Aiceberg, an Agentic AI security and risk management company. This strategic acquisition unites two powerhouse platforms to create a comprehensive, end-to-end solution designed to secure the entire AI lifecycle—from initial development to the deployment of autonomous agents.

Provide organizations with unprecedented visibility, protection, and governance across their entire AI ecosystem. Share

As enterprises transition from experimental models to complex, agentic AI workflows, the need for robust oversight has never been more critical. By integrating Aiceberg’s advanced AI Agentic risk-mapping technology with Cranium’s industry-leading security framework, the combined platform will provide organizations with unprecedented visibility, protection, and governance across their entire AI ecosystem.

Unified Innovation for the Agentic Era

The integration of Cranium and Aiceberg addresses the most pressing challenges in modern AI adoption, including:

End-to-End Security: Seamless protection for LLMs and generative applications against evolving adversarial threats.

Agentic Governance: Dedicated tools to monitor and control autonomous agents, ensuring they operate within defined safety and ethical guardrails.

Regulatory Readiness: Automated compliance mapping to global standards, enabling enterprises to scale AI initiatives with confidence.

Executive Leadership and Talent Integration

In conjunction with the acquisition, Aiceberg’s CEO Alex Schlager will join Cranium AI as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Alex will oversee the technical roadmap and the seamless merging of the two technology stacks. Furthermore, all Aiceberg employees will transition to Cranium, bringing a wealth of specialized expertise in AI security, data science, engineering and GTM.

"The synergy between our two organizations is undeniable," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder of Cranium AI. "By bringing Aiceberg’s team and technology into the Cranium family, we are accelerating our mission of securing the AI revolution by providing the foundational trust layer that every enterprise needs to thrive in an AI-driven world."

“Joining forces with Cranium AI is the natural evolution of our shared vision to eliminate the 'black box' of AI risk," said Alex Schlager, CEO of Aiceberg. "By merging Aiceberg’s automated agentic AI capabilities with Cranium’s robust AI security framework, we are providing the industry's only independent, end-to-end platform capable of securing the next generation of agentic AI. I am thrilled to join as CTO and lead our combined talented teams as we build the essential trust layer for the modern enterprise.”

To learn more about Cranium AI, visit cranium.ai.

About Cranium AI

Cranium AI is the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, helping enterprises secure and govern their AI across the full model lifecycle. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, Cranium is committed to the mission of making AI safe and trustworthy for everyone, driven by a team of "Craniacs" who are redefining the standards for AI excellence with value realization.

For more information, visit www.cranium.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.