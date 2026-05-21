Xairos Closes Out Phase 1 of the Innovate UK Contracts for Innovation: Quantum Sensors and PNT Missions Primer

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xairos UK, Ltd. (Xairos), a UK-based leader in Quantum Time Transfer (QTT) technology, today announced the successful conclusion of Phase 1 of the Innovate UK Contracts for Innovation: Quantum Sensors and PNT Missions Primer.

Xairos has led the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Innovate UK Quantum PNT Mission, de-risking the company’s patented quantum protocols and establishing a robust UK-based hardware and software baseline for resilient, GNSS-independent timing. Share

Under the £1.4 million TimeLink programme, Xairos has led the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Innovate UK Quantum PNT Mission, de-risking the company’s patented quantum protocols and establishing a robust UK-based hardware and software baseline for resilient, GNSS-independent timing.

The successful conclusion of TimeLink Phase 1 marks a key milestone in advancing next-generation timing technologies in the UK. Delivered by a strong consortium of industry and academic partners—including Duality Quantum Photonics, Lumino Technologies, Cranfield University, Quantum Technology Associates, and Vodafone—it highlights the impact of a collaborative, UK-based supply chain in driving innovation and strengthening national capabilities.

National Security and Economic Growth

Xairos was selected as one of 14 pioneering projects backed by the UK government to "get quantum to work faster," supporting the UK’s goal for quantum to contribute £11 billion to GDP by 2045. As noted by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), critical systems—including navigation, financial transactions, and telecommunication networks—rely on uninterrupted timing signals usually delivered via GNSS satellites. Because these signals can be disrupted or spoofed, Xairos’ quantum-based solution provides a vital and pivotal alternative aligned to the UK's National Quantum Strategy Missions 4 and 5.

Bridging the GNSS Gap: Phase 1 Achievements

The programme has significantly advanced the development and validation of Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), bringing it closer to real-world deployment while reinforcing UK leadership in high-precision, resilient timing solutions. Phase 1 advanced the Xairos-Athena product line to delivering a deployable software platform capable of out-of-lab automation and configuration. Key milestones included the design, manufacture, and testing of core Athena subsystems for timing, power, and processing, as well as the maturation of entanglement distribution hardware, tailored to both free-space and fibre links, and clock disciplining algorithms.

A Foundation for Commercialisation

A major outcome of this work is the progression of the Xairos-Athena product line—next-generation, scalable systems designed for critical infrastructure, communications, and defence. The conclusion of TimeLink has established a solid foundation for Xairos to accelerate the commercialization of these systems and continue its innovation of high-precision timing services.

Phase 1 has outlined a key route to move from prototype validation to system integration, field demonstration (TRL 5), and early commercial readiness (TRL 6). This next stage will focus on the deployment of two complementary QTT products alongside bedrock early adopter partners:

Athena Connect: A free-space optical (FSO)-compatible hybrid QTT node for resilient PNT across airborne, maritime, and space environments.

A free-space optical (FSO)-compatible hybrid QTT node for resilient PNT across airborne, maritime, and space environments. Athena FibreLite: An embedded fibre-based timing unit for deployment within CNI and multi-user networks, enabling ultra-precise synchronisation for mission-critical infrastructure.

About Xairos

Xairos is a quantum technology company dedicated to providing the world’s most accurate and secure timing service. By leveraging quantum entanglement, Xairos replaces vulnerable GNSS-based timing with a resilient, high-precision alternative—essential for finance, telecommunications, energy, and defence. For more information, visit xairos.com.

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency, supporting business-led innovation in all sectors, technologies, and UK regions. For more information, visit ukri.org