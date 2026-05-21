Cranium AI and Weights & Biases Partner to Make AI Safety and Security a Standard Part of Model Development

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cranium AI, the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, today announced a strategic integration with Weights & Biases by CoreWeave, a leading provider of tools to help customers evaluate, monitor, and iterate on agentic AI applications. The partnership makes safety and security evaluations a native step in the AI model lifecycle, helping enterprises ship trustworthy AI faster and prove it to regulators, customers, and boards.

"... a defensible audit trail every CISO and regulator is going to ask for." Share

Enterprise AI teams have long faced a gap between how models are built and how they are governed. Weights & Biases solves that gap by supporting both development and AI governance. The W&B Registry offers a curated central repository that stores and provides versioning, aliases, lineage tracking, and governance of models and datasets. Further, safety measures such as access provisioning, compliance with top industry standards such as HIPAA, encryption, and guardrails protect users.

With the new Cranium integration, teams that already standardize on Weights & Biases can now run Cranium safety and security evaluations against their own proprietary models, with findings flowing back to the model record alongside performance metrics. “Security and governance shouldn’t be a separate workstream — they should be part of how every model is built,” said Byron Hawkins, CIO/CISO at Cranium. “We’re meeting AI teams where they already work and giving them a single place to know whether a model is safe to ship. The result is faster launches, fewer surprises in production, and a defensible audit trail every CISO and regulator is going to ask for.”

The integration between Cranium and Weights & Biases gives joint customers a streamlined, scalable workflow for AI safety and security evaluations. Teams can select proprietary production and candidate models and artifacts stored in the W&B Registry, and Cranium automatically scans and tests them for security and compliance issues. Results are then written directly back to each model record in Weights & Biases, creating a single source of truth for data scientists, security teams, and governance leaders. With policy controls in Cranium, organizations can easily enforce this process across every registered model, helping evaluation coverage scale consistently across the entire AI portfolio.

Teams have a defensible source of truth for AI governance frameworks including the NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and the EU AI Act. For enterprises facing tightening regulatory expectations and rising customer scrutiny, this integration shortens the path from AI ambition to AI in production.

About Cranium AI

Cranium AI is the leading end-to-end AI Security and Governance platform, helping enterprises secure and govern their AI across the full model lifecycle. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, Cranium is committed to the mission of making AI safe and trustworthy for everyone, driven by a team of "Craniacs" who are redefining the standards for AI excellence with value realization.

For more information, visit www.cranium.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.