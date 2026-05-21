iHeartMedia and Netflix Deepen Partnership with Daily Live Video Stream of Nationally Syndicated Hit Radio Show The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America, and Netflix today announced the next major milestone in their video podcast partnership: The Breakfast Club, one of the most influential and culturally resonant broadcast radio morning shows in the country, will now stream live daily on Netflix, marking an unprecedented evolution of the show – and the first daily live program airing each weekday for Netflix.

Beginning June 1, The Breakfast Club, co-hosted by Charlamagne tha God, will air simultaneously as a live video show on Netflix each weekday, giving members nearly three hours of real‑time access to the show’s unfiltered conversations, headline‑driving interviews, and cultural commentary as it happens. While the radio broadcast will continue to include traditional commercial breaks, Netflix viewers will receive an enhanced, uninterrupted experience, with those breaks filled by exclusive bonus segments, behind‑the‑scenes moments, extended discussions and original content—resulting in nearly three continuous hours of programming each day.

This expansion builds on iHeartMedia and Netflix’s previously announced exclusive video podcast collaboration, unveiled in December, and represents how audio‑first franchises can thrive in a premium, video environment.

“The Breakfast Club has always been at the center of culture, breaking artists, shaping conversations, and reflecting real life in real time,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO for iHeartMedia. “Taking this show live every day to a global audience on Netflix is a powerful example of how we’re expanding the reach of our biggest brands while giving audiences entirely new ways to experience them. Whether it’s morning in NYC or the afternoon in London, the conversation is live and reaching the world in real time.”

“Do y’all understand what “Live Globally” really means? Mornings in New York. Daytime in the U.K. and Ghana. Evenings across other parts of the world,” said Charlamagne tha God. “The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming. That’s a big reason The Breakfast Club has sustained its reign for so long. We’re building something powerful—real‑time conversation, real community, on a global scale. The future belongs to those who can see what’s possible—and trust me, the vision for The Breakfast Club and Netflix is crystal clear.”

With its live daily format, The Breakfast Club becomes one of the first shows of its kind on Netflix, showcasing the service’s growing investment in the podcast space and creator‑driven programming. The show will continue to feature its current lineup of hosts—Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious—bringing their signature energy, authenticity and cultural authority to Netflix members around the globe.

“The Breakfast Club has been a cultural staple for years, and we’re thrilled to make it our first daily live morning show on Netflix,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy. "Every weekday, members can drop into nearly three hours of live, unfiltered conversation, plus exclusive moments they won’t hear anywhere else. It’s a big step forward in how we bring culturally defining audio‑first franchises to life for Netflix audiences around the world, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership with iHeartMedia.”

The morning program originates from iHeartMedia’s legendary Power 105.1/WWPR-FM in New York and will continue to be nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 100 broadcast radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, with all audio‑only rights and distribution continuing to be retained by iHeartMedia. The enhanced Netflix version offers an additive experience—designed specifically for viewers.

Originally launched in 2010, The Breakfast Club has become the bullhorn for modern culture and is widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today. Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious are known for their unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists. Esteemed guests who have appeared on the show include former President Barack Obama, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Future, 50 Cent, Lizzo, Will Smith, Alicia Keys and many more. The crew also hosts “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. Charlamagne Tha God and “The Breakfast Club” were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.