Certerra Announces a Strategic Partnership with Southern Engineering

LAS VEGAS & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certerra, a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification (“TIC”) services for critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Southern Engineering, a provider of geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and special inspections to public and private sector clients in the Mid-Atlantic.

“The addition of Southern Engineering expands our presence in the Carolinas and strengthens our ability to serve multi-state clients in the region,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of Certerra. Share

This transaction strengthens Certerra’s presence in the Southeast, enhancing the Company’s capabilities and geographic reach across several high-growth infrastructure markets. The transaction represents another step in Certerra’s strategy of building a scaled, national TIC platform across materials engineering and the earth sciences.

For more than 10 years, Southern Engineering has delivered comprehensive geotechnical solutions across the Mid-Atlantic, including geotechnical drilling, advanced in-situ testing, special inspections, and construction materials testing. The firm serves a diverse client base across both public and private sectors, including healthcare systems, educational institutions, municipalities, and other clients. Southern Engineering’s established laboratory network and technical expertise will further enhance Certerra’s service offerings and support continued growth in the region.

“The addition of Southern Engineering expands our presence in the Carolinas and strengthens our ability to serve multi-state clients in the region,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of Certerra. “Southern Engineering’s capabilities are highly complementary to Certerra’s core offerings and align with our strategy of delivering essential, code-driven services to critical infrastructure end markets.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Certerra and expand our presence across the Carolinas and beyond,” said Rick Finnen, P.E., President and CEO of Southern Engineering. “This partnership provides meaningful opportunities for our employees and enhances the breadth of services we can offer our clients as we continue our next phase of growth.”

All professional engineering services in North Carolina will be provided by Certerra’s affiliate Southern Engineering and Testing, P.C. Southern Engineering will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, leveraging Certerra’s broader platform, resources, and national footprint.

Womble Bond Dickinson, LLP acted as legal advisor to Certerra. AEC Transaction Services provided advisor services and Lawson & Weitzen, LLP served as legal advisor to Southern Engineering.

About Certerra

Certerra is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification services in materials engineering and the earth sciences. Certerra helps assure the quality and advance innovation in the delivery of critical infrastructure – from the ground up.

Since 2021, Certerra has unified 20 businesses to create a national platform that combines local expertise with specialized capabilities and scaled resources.

With a team of 1,800+ engineers, technicians, and scientists across 50+ offices and laboratory facilities, Certerra is the partner of choice for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, design professionals, and manufacturers. Together with its clients, Certerra helps ensure that communities are built to last.

Certerra is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.certerra.com.

About Southern Engineering

Southern Engineering is a leading provider of geotechnical engineering services, offering comprehensive consulting, testing, and inspection solutions backed by more than 30 years of industry experience. Southern Engineering provides a full suite of services, including geotechnical studies, construction materials testing, special inspections, and specialty testing, utilizing advanced technologies to deliver practical, cost-effective solutions across projects of varying size and complexity. For more information, please visit https://southernengineeringpc.com.