KERV.ai Partners with Canela Media, Marking Its First Spanish-Language Media Partnership, to Power Its Interactive, Commerce-Driven Ad Experiences

AUSTIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KERV.ai, the leader in video analysis, performance, and monetization, today announced a strategic partnership with Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation-driven multicultural media company, to bring additional interactive advertising capabilities to Canela Media’s ecosystem.

This collaboration marks KERV.ai’s first partnership with a Spanish-language media company, further expanding its global footprint across a growing roster of premium publishers, OEMs, and platforms. As Canela Media continues to scale its advertising offerings, the company is focused on introducing innovative ad solutions that create more engaging experiences for both audiences and advertisers alike.

Through this partnership, Canela Media will integrate KERV.ai’s interactive video and shoppable creative technology across its ecosystem, enabling more immersive, commerce-driven ad experiences that unlock new opportunities for audience engagement, campaign performance, and monetization.

“We’re excited to partner with Canela Media as our first Spanish-language media company,” said Marika Roque, Chief Strategy Officer at KERV.ai. “As Hispanic audiences continue to lead the nation in streaming adoption — with streaming accounting for 55.8% of total TV time versus 46% for the general population, according to Nielsen — this partnership creates new opportunities for brands to engage viewers through more relevant, interactive and shoppable ad experiences.”

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on innovation and creating engaging experiences for our audiences,” said Chechu Lasheras, Canela Media’s Chief Strategy Officer. “By integrating KERV.ai’s technology into our ecosystem, we’re able to introduce additional interactive capabilities that feel seamless for viewers while creating new opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers.”

For more information about KERV.ai’s advertising solutions, visit: https://kerv.ai/solutions/publishers-platforms/

About KERV.ai

KERV.ai is a leader in AI-powered video analysis, performance and monetization. Using patented recognition and correlation technology, our pixel-edge technology captures metadata across every frame in any video, allowing us to identify, analyze and match objects with contextually relevant advertising experiences. These immersive and shoppable solutions empower consumers to learn, explore, and transact through dynamic video, creating deeper relationships and real business outcomes for the world’s leading brands and publishers.

About Canela:

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy.

Canela Media’s free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media’s in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media’s breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app. Canela Media's proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision.

Canela Media’s extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media’s ecosystem.

For more information, visit: http://www.CanelaMedia.com