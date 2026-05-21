Nirvana Soul Coffee Serves Up Success with Comcast Business Technology Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate Small Business Month, Comcast Business, the largest connectivity provider to small businesses in the U.S., is inviting locals and visitors to Nirvana Soul Coffee in San Jose, CA on May 22, starting at 7:00 a.m. PT. The first 400 customers will receive one complimentary coffee or tea (up to $10).

The promotion is part of Comcast Business’ ongoing support of the culture-forward coffeehouse. Comcast Business provides Nirvana Soul Coffee with Internet, mobile, and entertainment solutions that power daily operations and support a seamless customer experience. With fast, reliable connectivity and built-in cybersecurity, Nirvana Soul Coffee serves as a go-to space for remote workers, students, and the broader San Jose community.

“Technology plays a big role in creating the experience our customers count on,” said Dapo Ashaolu, Co-Owner of Nirvana Soul Coffee. “Comcast Business helps us stay connected and reliable so our guests can work, meet, and spend time together. That dependability allows us to focus on building a space where culture and community come together.”

Founded in San Jose, Nirvana Soul Coffee has built a loyal following as a community-centered coffeehouse known for its welcoming, culture-driven atmosphere. As the business has grown, it has remained committed to creating a space where customers can gather, work, and connect – powered behind the scenes by Comcast Business Internet, guest WiFi, and a reliable network that helps keep operations running smoothly.

“We’re proud to support Nirvana Soul Coffee as their technology partner, helping power the connected experience their customers count on every day,” said Alan Goldsmith, Vice President, Comcast Business, California Region. “More small businesses are powered by Comcast Business than any other U.S. provider, and moments like this are our way of giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

Across communities throughout California, Comcast provides Internet, mobile, and entertainment through Xfinity to residents, while providing connectivity, networking, cybersecurity, mobile, and managed solutions to businesses through Comcast Business.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.