ADDING MULTIMEDIA Rajant Health (RHI) and Chord Robotics Expand Cowbell Platform to Enable Scalable, Multi-Domain Collaborative Autonomy

MALVERN, Pa. & MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant Health (RHI), a majority-owned subsidiary of Rajant Corporation that extends its Kinetic Mesh® networking platform with distributed edge compute and autonomy capabilities, and Chord Robotics, a pioneer in collaborative control and multi-platform orchestration, today announced an expanded partnership to advance the Cowbell platform with enhanced “Flying Cowbell” capabilities.

This collaboration integrates Cowbell’s distributed edge compute and transport-agnostic networking fabric with Chord Robotics’ TEMPO™ software. The result is scalable, real-time collaborative autonomy across highly mobile and connectivity-constrained environments, enabling one-to-many control of mixed fleets operating across air, land, and sea.

From Connectivity to Distributed Autonomous Execution

Cowbell is architected as a distributed edge platform where compute, storage, and applications operate directly across clusters of nodes spanning ground vehicles, maritime assets, and aerial systems. With “Flying Cowbell,” mobile nodes, UAS and USVs, become active participants in the compute and autonomy fabric rather than just network relays.

Key capabilities include:

Distributed workload execution across mobile edge nodes

Dynamic cluster formation across air, land, and sea

Transport-agnostic operation across heterogeneous radios

Edge autonomy under intermittent or disconnected conditions

Making Collaborative Autonomy Scalable

TEMPO enables intelligent one-to-many control of mixed fleets while maintaining fully distributed, edge-native autonomy.

Key TEMPO capabilities include:

Intelligent, multi-domain, one-to-many control of mixed unmanned systems across air, ground, and sea platforms

Fully distributed autonomy where every vehicle understands the mission and makes independent decisions

Platform-agnostic collaborative architecture that uses best-of-breed hardware, autonomy, and perceptual AI

By combining TEMPO with Cowbell, the system gains the full benefit of Rajant’s InstaMesh® networking, allowing orchestration to scale seamlessly as fleets grow and networks shift, even without centralized infrastructure.

“Flying Cowbell” represents a fundamental shift from static infrastructure to mobility-native distributed systems, where aerial, maritime, and ground assets collectively form a unified compute, sensing, and autonomy fabric. This enables persistent coverage, dynamic mission adaptation, and rapid scaling from small teams to large autonomous fleets.

Executive Perspectives

“Built on Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh® networking platform, RHI’s Cowbell was designed as a distributed execution layer at the edge, not just a connectivity solution,” said Robert J. Schena, CEO of Rajant Health. “With ‘Flying Cowbell,’ we are extending that execution fabric across mobile systems, enabling applications, autonomy, and data to move with the mission rather than depend on fixed infrastructure.”

“By combining TEMPO with Rajant’s proven InstaMesh® scalable networking capabilities and their embedded Cowbell edge platform, we’re able to scale autonomous heterogeneous fleets across challenging, infrastructure-denied environments,” shares James Cooney, Chord Robotics CEO. “This partnership brings together the connectivity, compute, and collaborative autonomy needed to let a single operator orchestrate mixed fleets across all domains.”

About Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI)

RHI delivers integrated edge intelligence platforms combining resilient wireless mesh, distributed compute, applications, and AI for real-time awareness and decision support in complex, dynamic environments. Visit rajanthealth.com.

About Chord Robotics

Chord Robotics delivers TEMPO™, a collaborative control software platform enabling intelligent, multi-domain, large-scale orchestration of mixed fleet unmanned systems. Proven across multiple government and commercial programs, TEMPO provides one-to-many control of air, ground, and sea platforms, synchronizing unmanned tasks to execute complex, adaptive, and dynamic operations. Visit chordrobotics.com