Artisight Smart Hospital Platform Selected by MetroHealth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Artisight announced that The MetroHealth System, Northeast Ohio’s largest safety net health system, has selected the Artisight Smart Hospital Platform for deployment across nearly 500 patient rooms spanning five facilities in the Cleveland area. The deployment will bring Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, and integrated AI services to MetroHealth’s clinical teams, starting at The Glick Center, the state-of-the-art hospital that opened in late 2022 on the health system's main campus. Over the next two years, the deployment will expand to MetroHealth’s three other hospital locations in Brecksville, Cleveland Heights and Parma; and the MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute in Old Brooklyn.

MetroHealth serves a broad and diverse patient population across urban and suburban Cleveland, operating facilities ranging from its flagship academic medical center to more than a dozen health centers. Like many health systems today, MetroHealth faces ongoing pressure to reduce nurse workload, improve patient safety, and deliver measurable throughput improvements, all while maintaining the high standard of care its communities depend on.

Across MetroHealth’s inpatient units, the Artisight platform will enable clinical teams to conduct virtual patient observation, virtual nursing interactions, and remote consultations, all from a single unified system. AI-powered fall monitoring and voice command capabilities will be active at launch, with additional patient safety tools following in subsequent phases. The platform connects directly to MetroHealth’s existing clinical workflows and vendor systems, including Epic, nurse call, clinical communications, and patient infotainment, so care teams can work the way they already do without adding new complexity.

MetroHealth’s selection of the platform is anchored in five defined success metrics: staffing efficiency and cost reduction; throughput and length-of-stay improvement through faster discharge completion; fall rate reduction per 1,000 patient days; HCAHPS improvements in education and communication; and caregiver satisfaction scores reflecting workload relief and usability. These KPIs reflect the full spectrum of operational and clinical value the platform is expected to deliver. Across other Artisight deployments, health systems have significantly reduced fall rates, achieved four times as many on-time discharges, and saved nurses more than 30 minutes per shift in administrative tasks.

“MetroHealth has the right vision and the right leadership team to make this platform deliver real, lasting impact,” said Dr. Andrew Gostine, CEO and co-founder of Artisight. “They are replacing a fragmented approach to virtual care with a unified platform that gives clinicians the tools they need at the bedside, in real time, without adding to their burden. That is exactly what our technology was built to do.”

“Hospital smart rooms represent a shift toward patient-centered, technology-driven healthcare,” said Jill Evans, MSN, RN, NI-BC, MetroHealth’s Chief Nursing Informatics Officer and Executive Director, Virtual Care.

“By automating tasks, improving safety, and enhancing comfort, these rooms enable providers to deliver more attentive and personalized care. This partnership with Artisight allows us to transform MetroHealth from traditional settings into innovative spaces that support healing, efficiency, and satisfaction for both patients and staff.”

To learn more about the Artisight Smart Hospital Platform, visit www.artisight.com/contact.

About Artisight

Artisight transforms hospital operations with its Smart Hospital Platform, helping health systems reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Guided by deep clinical expertise and powered by industry-leading GPUs, Artisight’s voice-activated sensors and computer vision technology enable real-time observation, virtual nursing, and automated documentation directly in the EHR. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing workflows to reduce staff burden, accelerate patient throughput, and improve safety. Learn more at artisight.com.