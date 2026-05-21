Starlab and 1789 Capital Announce Strategic Investment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlab Space Stations and 1789 Capital announced 1789 Capital’s strategic investment in Starlab. The investment reflects mounting confidence that Starlab — the U.S.-led joint venture, next-generation commercial space station — represents a durable and commercially grounded cornerstone of the post-International Space Station (ISS) low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy.

"We invest in the next chapter of American exceptionalism, and Starlab is turning that vision into reality." Share

“As the ISS approaches retirement, we cannot afford a gap in American presence in low-Earth orbit while the Tiangong is expanding and competing for dominance in the orbital economy,” said Matt Kuta, president, Voyager Technologies. “Starlab is how the United States answers that challenge, not just for the commercial market, but for every national security and scientific mission that depends on assured access to LEO."

1789 Capital's investment in Voyager’s next-gen commercial space station adds to a broadening base of capital backing Starlab and underscores the intersection of national strategic interest and commercial viability that defines the post-ISS era.

"America built the space age and must lead the next one," said Omeed Malik, founder and president, 1789 Capital. "We invest in the next chapter of American exceptionalism, and Starlab is turning that vision into reality."

The firm's investment in Starlab reflects its thesis that critical infrastructure — from the digital to the orbital — represents a generational opportunity where national interest and investor returns are aligned.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab’s advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

About 1789 Capital

Founded in 2022 by Omeed Malik and Chris Buskirk, 1789 Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing financing to companies in the budding Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth ("EIG") economy, which is driving the next era of American prosperity. The firm is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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