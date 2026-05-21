Holman Opens All-New Porsche North Miami

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holman, a global automotive services leader, has opened the all-new Porsche North Miami, a world-class facility conveniently located at the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and 151st Street, minutes from Aventura. The ultramodern center seamlessly blends contemporary architecture and innovative technology to deliver an exceptional customer experience embodying Porsche’s pioneering spirit and legendary performance.

The all-new Porsche North Miami seamlessly blends contemporary architecture and innovative technology to deliver an exceptional customer experience embodying Porsche’s pioneering spirit and legendary performance. Share

“Porsche’s revered lineup of timeless classics has long been synonymous with the vibrant South Florida lifestyle, representing the pinnacle of luxury, precision engineering, and iconic design,” said Holman’s President of Retail Automotive Frank Carbone. “Porsche North Miami is an extraordinary showcase of this impressive collection, and our customers can expect the same personalized attention to detail and automotive expertise that have been hallmarks of the Holman family of dealerships throughout South Florida for nearly 80 years.”

The new 90,000-square-foot facility, located at 15055 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida, features the brand’s signature Destination Porsche design concept. This welcoming, digitally driven retail concept transforms the facility into an immersive Porsche experience highlighted by social gathering spaces, premium amenities, and interactive technology which allows customers to engage with vehicle configurations like never before. Porsche North Miami also features an exclusive pre-owned showroom and a pair of private delivery areas that create an unforgettable moment for customers as they receive the keys to their new Porsche.

The state-of-the-art service facility includes more than 40 service bays, an indoor drive for easy drop-off and pick-up during inclement weather, and a fleet of courtesy vehicles. Guests can relax in a serene customer lounge while enjoying gourmet snacks and coffees or browse an assortment of exclusive Porsche merchandise.

Porsche North Miami becomes Holman’s third Porsche Center, joining Porsche Cary in North Carolina and Porsche San Diego in California. The facility also further expands Holman’s ultra-luxury offerings in South Florida, perfectly complementing the company’s Holman Motorcars location in Fort Lauderdale. Porsche North Miami offers an extensive lineup of new and pre-owned Porsche models highlighted by the flagship 911, dynamic Panamera, and adventurous Cayenne.

Holman is one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States with more than 60 dealerships representing 34 brands across nine states. For additional information about Holman and the company’s family of dealerships, please visit HolmanAuto.com.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began more than 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 10,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; robotics management solutions; and automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.