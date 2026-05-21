Tommy John Selects Cart.com as Exclusive US Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading commerce solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Tommy John, a premium comfort apparel brand, to serve as Tommy John's exclusive U.S. fulfillment provider. The partnership centralizes Tommy John's logistics onto Cart.com's network, supporting the brand's next phase of growth.

The partnership consolidates Tommy John's U.S. fulfillment operations under a single provider. Cart.com moved from onboarding to go-live in a matter of weeks, completing the transition in early April with no disruption to Tommy John's operations.

“As we evaluated our fulfillment strategy for long-term scale, consistency and customer experience were non-negotiable,” said Gernot Senke, CFO of Tommy John. “Cart.com delivered on both. Their team handled the transition with precision, and our customers never felt it.”

Cart.com’s Terrell, Texas facility serves as the central hub for Tommy John’s U.S. fulfillment, providing the geographic reach and operational capacity to support continued growth, improve inventory visibility and enable faster delivery nationwide.

“Tommy John is exactly the type of brand we built this network to support,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “At their stage of growth, execution speed and operational precision matter. We stood up a complete fulfillment operation in weeks, took on the full scope of their operations, and maintained their customer experience end-to-end. That’s the standard we deliver for our partners.”

Tommy John joins a growing roster of premium and specialty brands, including Pacsun, TOMS Shoes, Janie and Jack and The Body Shop that have selected Cart.com to power their fulfillment and commerce infrastructure.

About Tommy John

Tommy John is a premium innerwear and loungewear brand founded to reinvent comfort with problem-solving fabrics and fit. With a dedication to innovation and obsessive attention to detail, the brand offers underwear, bras, loungewear and apparel through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels across North America. For more information, visit www.tommyjohn.com.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading commerce solutions provider, enabling B2C and B2B companies and public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management to drive more efficient growth. Thousands of leading global brands and complex enterprises rely on Cart.com’s superior software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of 18 fulfillment and distribution centers, to integrate and streamline their commerce operations, from product discovery to product delivery. For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.