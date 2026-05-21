Daytona International Speedway to Install State-of-the-Art Musco LED Lighting System, Setting New Global Standard for Motorsports Venues

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daytona International Speedway today announced a transformative, venue-wide LED lighting project that will introduce the next generation of lighting technology to the “World Center of Racing,” marking the next step in how motorsports are experienced by fans, competitors and viewers around the world.

In collaboration with Musco, Daytona International Speedway will install LED lighting across all existing oval track high mast pole-mounted fixtures, the road course, infield, pit box and emergency lighting systems. The project will also feature LED RGB accent lighting on track light poles synchronized with the caution light system, as well as uplighting for the upper-level underside of grandstand seating—creating dynamic, visually engaging moments throughout race events.

“The new LED lighting system at Daytona International Speedway underscores NASCAR’s continued commitment to reinvest in its facilities, enhancing the overall experience for fans attending events at Daytona as well as those watching around the world,” said Ben Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, NASCAR. “The project will create new, visually compelling moments that drive fan engagement, elevate partner visibility and generate excitement across the sport.”

This comprehensive upgrade represents more than a modernization—it is a generational leap that reinforces Daytona International Speedway’s legacy of innovation while positioning the iconic venue to lead motorsports into its next chapter.

“Daytona International Speedway has long set the standard for motorsports venues, and this project ensures we continue to do so for the next generation of race fans,” said Frank Kelleher, President, Daytona International Speedway. “From enhanced visibility for drivers to a more immersive atmosphere for fans in the stands and watching at home, we are proud to partner with Musco for this new LED lighting system that will transform the racing experience.”

The new Musco LED lighting system will deliver brighter, more consistent illumination across the facility, significantly improving visibility for competitors and race teams, enhancing the in-person fan experience, and elevating broadcast quality for global audiences. Additionally, the new lights are expected to reduce energy consumption by approximately 50 percent, supporting NASCAR Impact’s broader goal of achieving net zero operating emissions by 2035.

“We’re excited to partner with NASCAR to relight the iconic Daytona International Speedway,” said Musco CEO Jeff Rogers. “We installed the original system in 1998 and appreciate our long-standing relationship to deliver exciting new LED solutions for drivers, television, and fans.”

The project officially began in April and is expected to be completed in Jan. 2027.

Daytona International Speedway Continues Legacy of Innovation

Since breaking ground in Nov. 1957 and opening with the inaugural DAYTONA 500 in Feb. 1959, Daytona International Speedway has been synonymous with NASCAR’s most defining moments. The track once again raised the bar in 1998 when it installed lights, becoming the largest lighted outdoor sports facility in North America at the time, with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 serving as its first night race.

From 2013 to 2016, the $400 million “Daytona Rising” redevelopment reimagined the facility as a world-class motorsports stadium. The new LED lighting project continues that tradition of reinvestment, ensuring the venue remains at the forefront of innovation for generations of fans.

Industry-Leading Technology with Musco

Through its partnership with Musco, a global leader in sports lighting for 50 years, Daytona International Speedway will become the largest sports facility in the world to feature Musco’s state-of-the-art LED lighting system—and the first major motorsports facility in North America to do so.

Musco’s lighting solutions, known for innovations in glare reduction and precise light control, are utilized across a wide range of venues, from local fields to premier global sporting events, including NFL and MLB stadiums, NBA and NHL arenas, collegiate facilities, and the Olympic Games.

The addition of RGB lighting—capable of producing more than 16.7 million color combinations—will allow for synchronized lighting effects tied to race action and cautions, creating new opportunities for fan engagement, partner integration and broadcast storytelling.

Upcoming Race Events

NASCAR returns to the World Center of Racing for intense action as the NASCAR Cup Series closes out the regular season during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 29. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete in the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Aug. 28.

The 65th running of the Rolex 24 will take place Jan. 28-31, 2027, preceded by the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 22-24, 2027.

The 69th running of the DAYTONA 500 is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2027.

Tickets for all Daytona International Speedway events are available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can also follow @DAYTONA on social media for the latest updates.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts such as Welcome to Rockville, sporting events including CLASH DAYTONA, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About Musco

For nearly 50 years, Musco has specialized in sports lighting and technology, with innovations in glare reduction and light control responsible to the needs of facility owners, players, fans, neighbors, and the night sky. Musco’s TLC for LED® system, Show-Light® Pro special effects technology, and Mini-Pitch System™ modular sports solution provide unmatched quality, performance, and reliability. Musco’s solutions are found at neighborhood ballfields, professional tracks and speedways, NFL and MLB stadiums, NBA and NHL arenas, major collegiate facilities, and the Olympic Games. Every Musco system is backed by a long-term parts and labor warranty, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs well into the future. Learn more at www.musco.com.