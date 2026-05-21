Innovaccer Acquires CaduceusHealth to Make Revenue Cycle Autonomous

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced the asset acquisition of CaduceusHealth, a nationally recognized revenue cycle management services provider. The acquisition expands Innovaccer's Flow suite to full-stack revenue cycle capabilities, making Flow the first AI-native platform that unifies scheduling, patient engagement, and end-to-end revenue cycle management into a single operating layer for ambulatory care. This marks Innovaccer's fifth acquisition, and establishes Innovaccer as the leading AI company delivering a comprehensive agentic stack for health systems and provider groups.

Ambulatory practices, from primary care to specialty and multispecialty groups, are operating on infrastructure built for a pre-AI era. Manual workflows, fragmented systems, and human-intensive processes are compressing margins at exactly the moment when AI-native alternatives are becoming available. Healthcare providers face record rates of denials. Industry data suggests almost $20 billion is lost annually to avoidable denials alone and up to 65% of denials are never resubmitted because most providers simply lack the time and resources to fight back. Consolidation is accelerating, and the window for independent practices to modernize on their own terms is narrowing.

Founded in 1997, CaduceusHealth has spent nearly three decades managing the full complexity of provider billing, claims, and denial resolution across thousands of practices, dozens of specialties, and every major electronic health record system.

The acquisition accelerates Innovaccer's Flow suite, bringing CaduceusHealth's deep ambulatory RCM expertise and client relationships directly into Innovaccer's agentic revenue cycle platform. CaduceusHealth’s U.S. based team serves nearly 4,000 providers and manages $5 billion in gross patient charges annually for leading healthcare organizations. The combination means ambulatory networks will no longer have to choose between human expertise and the scalability of AI automation. They get both, on a single platform.

“We started Innovaccer with the belief that the people who went into healthcare didn't sign up for administrative work,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovaccer. “Every hour a billing team spends chasing a denial or reworking a rejected claim is time and money that should be going toward patients. CaduceusHealth has spent nearly three decades building the operational rigor that makes revenue cycle AI actually work, and together we can put that capability in the hands of every provider in this country, regardless of size.”

“In revenue cycle, the difference between good and great comes down to knowing which payers push back on which codes, shifts in auth requirements, or which denials are worth fighting. We've built that knowledge over 30 years. Innovaccer's AI platform lets us put it to work at a scale no managed services organization could reach on its own. That's what this combination makes possible,” said Jim Bonomo, Founder and CEO, CaduceusHealth.

“When we started building the Englewood Health Physician Network, we had 50 providers and a $30 million operation,” said Tony Orlando, Chief Financial Officer at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. “Today, we have grown to more than 700 providers and $240 million in managed revenue. CaduceusHealth was with us every step of that journey. Joining Innovaccer means the next generation of providers won't have to choose between operational expertise and AI — they'll have both.”

For health systems and physician groups facing mounting pressure on operating margins, this acquisition represents a structural shift in how revenue cycle performance gets managed with a single system that pairs AI-driven automation with expert human oversight, learns your payer mix, anticipates denials before they happen, and closes revenue gaps at a scale no billing team could reach alone. That's a new model for provider economics.

Innovaccer serves over 200 health systems and payers, 95% of community pharmacies, and 80 million patient lives across the United States. Flow is built on Gravity, Innovaccer's healthcare AI infrastructure platform.

For organizations looking to modernize their revenue cycle operations, click here to learn more.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.